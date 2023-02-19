“Study” underway to bring regional special forces under defense force as reserve force : report

Ethiopian Defense Force has recruited and trained 69,000 new additions in the last six months alone

Martha Luigi speaking before the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Peace Standing Committee (Photo : screenshot from HPR video )

borkena

The Ministry of Defense says to study underwork to bring regional special forces and militia under the Ethiopian Defense Force as reserve forces.

Martha Luigi, State Minister in the Ministry of Defense, revealed it when presenting a performance evaluation to the Foreign Affairs and Peace Standing Committee in Ethiopia’s House of People’s Representatives.

“The task of organizing a national defense force system is being rolled out,” she told the committee. As soon as the study is finalized, work on the organizational and structural aspects of the reserve force will be carried out.

The Amharic edition of the Reporter cited her as saying that the study that is underway aims at creating transparency and an organization system on issues like the identity of the reserve force, its administration and deployment.

The State Minister said that there was a reservist force before but was not an organized one.

Ethiopia has a federal form of government but the federation is based on ethnicity. And each ethnic-based regional state has hundreds of thousands of ethnic-based special forces. Tigray region is said to have well over 150,000 special forces (excluding militia and other irregular forces) when the war broke out in November 2020. Currently, it appears that Oromia regional state has the largest special forces followed by Amhara regional state. Graduation of special regional forces has been dominating national state media for at least three or four years.

In a related development, the Ethiopian Defense Force has trained about 69,000 new recruits in the last six months alone and the number of members of the Ethiopian Defense Force has increased significantly, according to the State Minister.

The report also indicated that the Defense Force has been engaged in manufacturing ammunition, domestically, for light weapons. In the past six months, it has produced 2.6 million pieces of ammunition for light weapons and 230,000 ammunition for heavy weapons. The defense ministry has generated 2.3 billion birrs in income which is said to be much higher compared to the planned 637 million birr for the first six months of the budget year.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel