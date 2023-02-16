Wolkite Ethiopia : Police shot dead four peaceful protestors

Google map of Ethiopia

Residents of Wolkite took to the street for a peaceful demonstration on Thursday to protest the shortage of drinking water. However, the demonstration met with brutal suppression.

Residents of the city told VOA Amharic that special forces of the Southern Ethiopia region opened fire on the protestors and killed four of them. The regional police claim the number of deaths is three.

A total of sixteen people have been admitted to Wolkite University Specialized hospital and two of them died within an hour after admission.

The conditions of two of the victims were serious and were sent to Addis Ababa for treatment.

Police allege that residents who took to the street did have the intention to block the transregional road. Residents, however, say that the peaceful protest was about the shortage of drinking water in the city but the government might have linked it to the demand for regional status.

