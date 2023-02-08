Ethiopian gov’t imposes restrictions on a peaceful demonstration 

Ethiopian government is now linking Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church movement to defend rights to worship to a mysterious group with the intent to take gov’t power

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Photo credit : African Report)

borkena

Ethiopia’s “Security and Intelligence Task Force” introduced restrictions on rights to peaceful demonstration in connection with the development after what is believed government-supported Bishops broke away from the Ethiopian church with a move to establish a patriarchate in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

The statement is released after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed returned home from a trip to Italy and France – where he claims to have had a productive working visit.

From the statement, the government bent on linking the demands of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church for an end to the killing of its followers and government non-interference in religious affairs to unspecified forces with a mission to overthrow the government.

The Ethiopian Church declared three days of fasting and prayers after government forces killed followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in the Oromia region while providing support to the splinter group which the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church excommunicated the group and the 26 episcopates it ordained as Bishops from a rural church near Woliso sometime in mid-January.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sees the Ethiopian assertiveness ( which is rather demonstrated in a passive resistance form) to defend the Orthodox faith as something that has opened ways for “external and internal anti-peace forces who are coordinating to disintegrate Ethiopia.” The statement from the task force noted that followers of the Ethiopian Church should understand their own demand for an end to government repression.

The task forces draw membership from the office of the Prime Minister, the intelligence, security and defense force – and it is accountable to Abiy Ahmed.

The statement from the task force rather attempted to frame the pursuit of Ethiopian Orthodox Church followers to defend their rights to worship free from government interference as something that is exploited by external forces (unspecified) who have been trying to block Ethiopia’s right to block grand development projects. The view insinuates Egypt. But it is making claims “the forces’ were were found in activities that broaden the difference.

It also linked the growing assertiveness of the Ethiopian Church to defend its rights, after enduring relentless and brutal government-supported attacks in some cases, to the work of forces who intend to take power through a “shortcut” and to activists.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, last week, announced that it will stage a peaceful demonstration if the government fails to address the demands not to interfere in the affairs of the Church and also fails to enforce laws in terms of protecting Churches from being forcefully taken away with the help of Oromia region security forces and protecting members of the church, who peacefully resist the illegal group, from being harassed and killed.

The government said there is no authorized demonstration and that the public should refrain from “illegal demonstrations and activities that incite violence.”

Meanwhile, reports emerging on social media (including video footage and images) indicated continued egregious rights violations in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. The death toll from an attack on followers of the church reached 37 as of Wednesday.

Ethiopian Human Rights Council on Tuesday released a statement saying that it has received reports of continued harassment, killing and arrest in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. It also said that government forces in the region are providing cover to the group that is excommunicated by the church. Those who are resisting the imposition of the illegal group as religious fathers are facing a crackdown from the regional government.

The Ethiopian Church has not announced a date for a peaceful demonstration yet. However, millions of Ethiopians were seen wearing black in the capital Addis Ababa, among other areas, on day three of the declared prayer.

__

