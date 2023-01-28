The Ethiopian Orthodox Church must redeem its institution to save itself and its followers (OpEd)

Editor’s note : views expressed in the article belong to the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com
By Kallu Messay
The current and latest canonical crisis the country’s oldest Christian church faces can only be addressed through deep and rapid institutional renewal. While preserving its Apostolic integrity under one see, the ongoing trouble must be taken as a very urgent waking-up call, to bring the church’s archaic administrative system to the 21st century. Let me be unequivocally clear that I am not talking about any doctrinal reform. As a member of the Church, I am totally against that. In terms of faith and its doctrinal teachings, I wholeheartedly believe that the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church is the true part of the holy body of Jesus Christ. That is indeed the very reason I sincerely call for genuine dialogue and comprehensive and deep institutional reform that would enable the Church to fully and effectively discharge its mission as the mystical body of Our Lord Jesus Christ. It is only with such an institutional renaissance that the Church could successfully carry out its core mission of evangelicalism, expand its engagement with the current and future generations to be the witness of Jesus Chris, and assert its national role in building a just and peaceful society.
Is the Christian church in a perpetual struggle?
Christianity was established on the Cross, with the excruciating agony of Jesus of Nazareth. He teaches that he “has built His church on a rock, and the gates of Hades shall not overpower it.” Hence, the church has always been facing multiple internal and external challenges over the past 2000 years. What Christians do is they do make the necessary adjustments to “redeeming the time, because the days are evil,” as St. Paul wrote to Ephesians. Christ Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow. His Church does not change its mystical identity and doctrinal principle. But it does indeed renew its approach, method, and communication to engage and reach out to each generation and deal with ever-changing circumstances. This is what the Ethiopian Orthodox Church should do, and should do it now with the highest sense of urgency.
Oldest church and old problems?
Any Christian Church- Orthodox, Catholic, or Protestant- face deep challenges. Since the early Christian period, maintaining unity has been a major challenge. Modernization has continued to disrupt Christians from their way of worship. Secularism, atheism, science, excessive individuals, disproportionate hedonism, and modern ideologies, including capitalism and communism have eroded faith and tradition, with many doubting the teachings of the Bible, and others completely departing.
These are also common challenges the Ethiopian Orthodox Church continues to face. It has also unique challenges as one of the oldest churches in the world. What is the role of the Ethiopian church in the Ethiopian state-making process? Did it discharge its responsibilities sufficiently to reach out to non-Semitic speaking populations, particularly after the establishment of the modern state in the 19th century? Even did it broadly spread its message and services in Amharic or Tigrigna? Did it timely and sufficiently reach out to Afan Oromo, Afar, Somali, Wolaita, Gurage, and other language-speaking communities to carry out its evangelical mission? Did it translate its ancient books to other languages to sincerely engage all its followers? Did it modernize its administrative apparatus to ensure good governance, financial stability, and independence and undertake Christian charity? Did it become a beacon of hope and integrity in a country that has been in chaos over the last five or six decades? Do its followers fully understand its mass and services and feel fulfillment? Raising these questions does not mean undermining the important role the Church played in national unity, preserving Ethiopian independence and sovereignty as well as its contribution to Ethiopian civilization, particularly in ethics, education, art, and music.
Don’t get me wrong. Over the last three decades, there have been attempts to address these issues. Mass in Amharic, Afan Oromo, and Tigrigna have started, and appointments of priests and bishops have been diversified. But these measures are not enough by any standard given the pastoral need to reach out to all Ethiopian communities. These actions are uncoordinated and not comprehensive, but have largely been piecemeal approaches. This is a fact, and shying away from this would only be denying the critical problems the church continues to suffer from. Admitting problems and addressing legitimate concerns and demands is the first important step to revitalizing the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.
These are among the series of questions that church leaders and their followers should contemplate. The current crisis should be taken as an opportunity to find genuine answers to such structural matters, and respond to legitimate aspirations guided by the Holy Spirit and scriptures. Let me stress that diversity of language, race, and culture by itself cannot be a source of problems. Christians are sent to all nations and spread the Word of God. The first gift of the Holy Spirit has been the revealing of different languages to Apostles so that they can reach all nations. The variety of language and customs is not opposed to the unity of the Church. The Church has unlimited capacity to unite people in Jesus Christ from the greatest diversity, respecting and giving a new value to specific characteristics. So, diversity is not anti-thesis to unity and reform.
Given the diversity of characteristics in the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church and the way, the current crisis is taking a very dangerous divisive track, unfortunately, time is running for renewal. And the illicit measure to appoint “archbishops” in clear violation of the church’s canonical laws is just an additional reason why the Church is in a deep institutional crisis. Though the decision of the Synod to excommunicate Abune (former) Sawiros and collaborators are the right approach according to the canonical laws, it is very far from sustainably addressing the structural deficiencies why in the first place the Church suffered from such illegal and unnecessary action that has the potential to further complicate and undermine its mission. The best course of action is for those excommunicated bishops to take advantage of the gate left open for forgiveness and reconciliation and rejoin the hierarchy of the Church and be part of the institutional reform within the Church.
The latest crisis is a grave danger to the Church and the country
Before the current crisis, it was abundantly clear that the institutional system has been marred by serious allegations of corruption, lack of transparency, and accountability. Until recently, it had two Patriarchs after almost three decades of “two synods.” When the Church- with tens of millions of followers- is divided at home and abroad, it undermines national unity, complicating not only religious lives but also political interactions and national consensus. The conflict in the northern part of the country has also led to the declaration of another administrative body by Tigrean Orthodox priests. There are also sprinted Tigrean Orthodox churches in US and Europe. While the Church was struggling to deal with such threats, the latest “ appointment” of bishops by a well-positioned archbishop claiming “ linguistic and administrative discrimination “ is a very serious blow to the institutional unity, stability, and credibility of the Church. That is why I argue that a canonical action would not be enough to address the latest crisis and the deep-rooted structural grievances that contributed to such a shocking event.
A call for an urgent and extraordinary Synod Council
Addressing these multiple crises the Church faces should be the top and urgent priority of the leadership of the Church. Calling the emergency Synod meeting for the latest event is not enough. The Patriarch should call for another extraordinary Synod Council to deal with all structural issues that keep the church in continuous crisis. The objective has to be to deal with all the institutional problems the Church encounters since the modern era and unleash a new spirit of rejuvenation to fulfill its mission.
The solutions should come only from a Christian-based perspective. It is not a political calculation that would redeem the church. Some consider the latest crisis as part of their political agenda or religious motive of destroying or weakening the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. That is wrong both politically and spiritually as exploiting the weaknesses of the church is a very irresponsible and short-sighted approach. Instead, the Ethiopian government, other stakeholders, and citizens should encourage unity and peaceful resolution of the disunity while respecting the legal identity and independence of the Church.
Other churches that faced similar challenges have introduced reforms. It is known that the Coptic Church, with whom EOTC has a unique relationship, began its modern renaissance towards the latter half of the nineteenth century, after many centuries of darkness. With a vision of the revival of the glories of the Church of Alexandra, established by St. Mark, the Copts have opened the gate to youth and accelerated institutional reforms to spread the Gospel to its followers. The change is dramatic as the Coptic Church is now an influential religious institution in Egypt albeit under difficult conditions.
Renewal of the Catholic Church was also the whole purpose of the Second Vatican Council which lasted from 1962 through 1965. It thoroughly deliberated on the modern fundamental problems the Catholic Church faced and decided on vital linguistic, liturgical, and administrative matters to recommit the church to evangelicalism and engage with the modern world. Among the changes, instead of Latin mass, vernacular language was introduced in services engaging the laity.
These reforms did not solve all the problems these churches face. Secularism, atheism, the burden of modern life, and corruption are still serious challenges. But these churches are in a much better institutional position to face the modern world and navigate through it while preserving the fundamental dogma of their teachings. Appropriate lessons could be taken from these experiences while fully recognizing the unique national and traditional circumstances of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church. The Renaissance of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church is not only good for redeeming itself but also had a positive influence on national unity. A fragmented church is a threat to national unity and calmness. It is only the consolidation of ancient Ethiopian institutions like the Ethiopian Orthodox Church that could contribute to and foster much-needed national unity.
This article attempts to make a good impression to make appear that the Ethiopian Church suffering from its failure. It did not highlight what the Church has been doing to make service available to all Ethiopians and beyond. Remember this church does not get donations like the Catholics and Protestants from the West ( Thank God for that!) And it is still working on the issues.
The other point that the article misses is that Ethiopian Church is targeted ! The attack is state partially state sponsored and hateful politicians and mercenaries with foreign agenda are exploiting state structure to demolish the church as we know it.
The article has addressed the administrative challenges the EOTC has been facing for a while, briefly touched on some of the steps the EOTC has addressed thus far, and the need and opportunity the EOTC has for transformation and implementation of progressive steps for reform and modernization.
It must be stated in unequivocal tone, that the greatest ethical and moral crisis the EOTC suffered is with the arrival of TPLF. As seen in every other sectors in Ethiopia, the decline in ethics, morality and the deliberate abandonment of meritocracy the TPLF brought as a culture further symbiosed with the EOTC as well. For the first time, in the early 1990s it became news that EOTC relics were being stolen and sold as properties. The TPLF’s ethnic politics entered even the House of God, the number of clergy from one ethnic group soared, morality, ethics begun being shredded and cheapened.
The EOTC is in deep house cleaning. As a two thousand year old institute, it should be given the time and freedom to do its job without any external interference from the Abiy government, intimidation and coercion from any killil president, PP cadre or government sympathizers that come in any shape or form.
With the proper reforms, constructive inputs and revitalizations, the EOTC will transcend and transform. The EOTC despite, covert and overt attacks by TPLF agents and their tools, is still here, and will be here tomorrow, past the terms of any government, premiers, or officials ephemeral time in politics or physical years of living ( measured in decades vs millennia for the EOTC).
What is puzzling about the dissident archbishops is that one of them was elected as Secretary of the Holy Synod, and for 3 years in that role did not bring any request or solutions to the problems claimed now. Even more puzzling, an archbishop or patriarch, who in the EOTC traditions subscribes to asceticism, abandonment of worldly goods, materials and money, and practices monastic spiritual life, will not under any circumstances be expected to be seen on video recording, asking for distribution of wealth and talking about cars.
Equally interesting, the 26 new appointees were not chosen on meritocracy, attainment of expertise in church teachings etc. Where as the EOTC structure is that of a religious institution, the dissenters presented almost carbon copies of the TPLF era so called ethnic federalist government structure to be introduced in the EOTC administration of the religious body. This is very puzzling and confusing, leading many to suspect the dissenters are being used by a covert political entity ( the identity of which will be divulged to the public ) for attaining a political objective. The OMN was the one that was invited to broadcast their announcement, making impartiality of the dissenters difficult to reconcile with other past hi.
One thing that is almost 100% guaranteed to follow is any schism of the EOTC will soon be followed in splitting of followers of the Islamic faith, Protestants etc. (because the same tactics and issues exploited against the EOTC are part and parcels of other denominations as well).
Therefore, political opportunists, who never fail to show they are dumb as a rock, are reminded to pay attention and be in firm grasp of their thoughts and actions. MEASURE TWICE, BEFORE YOU CUT!!!!!!! NEVER FORGET THE ADAGE, THOSE WHO LIVE IN GLASS HOUSES SHOUD NOT BE THE FIRST TO CAST ANY STONES!!!!!!
Once again this is what we Ethiopians call Honey mixed with poison. The writer is a pretender or rather shedding crocodile tears and cynically asking or promoting some negotiating or discussion about what happened.
It’s simple and it’s a shut case my friend. The pretender bishops had a political aim supported by Abiy his Oromuma extremists, Shimelis Abdisa, Daniel Kibret and company. They are all snakes in the grass with political aims to destroy the EOTC because as an institution it represents Ethiopia. They want to Balkanize Ethiopia. So just like how the collective west wants to Balkanize Russia one of their targets is the RUssian Orthodox Church. This was made clear by strategists such as Brezinski. The ideology of the neo liberals which is the same ideaology of Oromuma/ prosperity party is identity politics. Wokism and all that wokism brings with it.
So dear writer take your garbage and stuff it where the sun don’t shine.
CLOSED CASE THE EOTC HAS CONDEMNED AND EXCOMMUNICATED ALL THE POLITICAL FAKE BISHOPS AND SEXUAL PREDATOR FAKE OROMUMA FAKE LEADER OF THE GANG MR. AKALEWOLD.
“The other point that the article misses is that Ethiopian Church is targeted ! The attack is state partially state sponsored and hateful politicians and mercenaries with foreign agenda are exploiting state structure to demolish the church as we know it.”
The public immediately has figured this out. The indications that the invisible hand of big brother, one second, let me correct that, the invisible hands, arms, feet, eyes and ears of big brothers are in it are the following:
1) the dissenters were given armed protection by the government
2) security of EOTC members and public were abandoned by the government
Remember: government has the obligation to protect the safety and well being of its citizens, and must not give preferential treatments to some, denying others the same service.
3) the dissenters requested for ethnic federalism type of government structure to be practiced by the EOTC
4) the dissenters despite being archbishops (therefore monastic) asked for distributions of wealth and vehicles
5) the government supposedly sent a team for negotiation
6) OMN media was the first to broadcast the announcements of the new bishops
7) none of the government media ( though considered public and supported by the tax payers) covered the news.
8) etc.