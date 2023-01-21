TPLF violating terms of the peace agreement, says Ethiopian gov’t 

Legesse Tulu, Minister For Government Communication Services (Photo : Screenshot from EBC video)

The Ethiopian Government this week accused “some members of TPLF” leadership of violating the terms of the peace agreement.

In a briefing to the media this week, Government Communications Services Minister, Legesse Tulu, said his government has demonstrated committeemen in implementing the peace agreement in different areas including the distribution of humanitarian aid and resumption of services that were interrupted during the war including banking, telecom and electric power.

However, there has been, based on his remark, a breach of the terms of peace agreement as far as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is concerned.

Refraining from disseminating negative information about the other side is part of the agreement but it has been violated by some TPLF leaders – according to Legesse Tulu.

( watch between 10:00 minute and 11:47 minutes )

He said the government has been strictly observing it and monitoring all state owned media outlets. The result is, based on his brief, that there has been no violation of the terms of the agreement.

For the peace agreement to yield the intended result, he said, all parts of the agreement need to be observed and implemented. He said some members of the TPLF leaders have been violating that and painting regional forces in a negative light as perpetrators of persecutions in the Tigray region.

He also said that those TPLF leaders engaged in disseminating negative information have been covering up the crimes committed by TPLF forces in the Tigray region.

According to him, relevant TPLF authorities are contacted about it and requested to address the problem.

The TPLF leaders have not remarked about it.

Reports of schism within the TPLF leadership

Meanwhile, there are reports of schism within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

According to sources, the central committee has been undertaking an evaluation and election and that Debretsion Gebremicael does not seem to continue as leader to the organization for he, reportedly, did not get enough votes from the central committee.

The division within the organization seems to be over reform and staying the course. Debretsion Gebremicael and Getachew Assefa are said to be with the reformists.

The balance of power between the reformist and the radical groups is unknown at this point.

The TPLF started the deadly war that lasted for two years when it attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020.

Nearly one million people are said to be killed in the war in the region. The war came to an end when the peace agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF in November 2022.

Eritrean forces and regional forces from Amhara region have reportedly withdrawn from the Tigray region early this week.

