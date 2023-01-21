Military drill in Awash Arba, the PM attended it

some of the heavy weaponry displayed during a military drill in Awash Arba

borkena

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed on Saturday attended military drill in Awash Arba where Ethiopia’s one of the military training facility is located in the south east part of the country.

According to Ethiopian state media, mechanized unit of the Ethiopian Defense Force and Ethiopian Airforce demonstrated joint force military shows.

The Defense Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, and his deputy, General Abebaw Tadesse, were also in attendance.

From the pictures shared by Ethiopian State media, new heavy weaponry that were not part of the Ethiopian arsenal are displayed.

In his remark during the ceremony, Abiy Ahmed said work is underway to transform the defense capability of forces by focusing on technology with the aim to end military engagements with minimal loss of manpower.

Earlier in the week, Ethiopian Federal Police announced that its forces are now armed with armored-vehicle and other heavy weaponry with approval from the Defense Chief of staff.

Reforming the Defense Force has been one of his agenda items since taking over office about five years ago. His government makes claims that the defense force is reformed in a way to reflect truly an Ethiopian composition as opposed to the time under TPLF dominance when the focus was on building a revolutionary democratic oriented force.

