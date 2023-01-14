Sunday, January 15, 2023
The Accidental Rise and the Foreseeable Fall of Abiy Ahmed in the Land of Two Shenes

Ethiopia _ rise and fall of Abiy Ahmed
PM Abiy Ahmed ( Photo : Public Domain)

By Yonas Biru, PhD

Preface 

In the past, I have written well over 100 articles. If I were asked to rate them in the order of their  importance in avoiding catastrophe and/or finding solutions, I would say this article would be among  the  top five.  One  was  co-authored  with  Professor  Lemma  Wolde  Senbet  (LWS) with  input  from  Professor Alemayehu Geda and Berhanu Abegaz. At the risk of coming across as self-serving, I can  say unequivocally that had the PM encouraged public debate and considered expert advice Ethiopia  would not be where it is today. I hope the PM will consider the key issues raised in this article. The  other four proposals that could have helped the PM are:  

1. September  2018:  Proposal  to  Establish  an  Independent  Economic  Advisory  Council  (Co authored  with  Professor  LWS).  The  proposal  stressed:  “While  tackling its  pressing  challenges,  Ethiopia must find ways to formulate an economic vision fueled by a higher dream.” Though the  PM established a Economic Council in December 2020, it proved to be a window dressing.  

2. April 2019: An open letter to the Prime Minister (PM) titled “Ethiopia is in Need of Midcourse  Correction.” The  letter  highlighted  three  specific  areas  that  required  the  PM’s  attention  as  priorities of first importance. Two days later, I got an email from the PM’s office to tell me that  they will implement them. As it turned out, it was a curtesy acknowledgment. Had the PM paid  heed, his vision could have produced fruit.  

3.  November  2020:  A  Proposal  for  a  peaceful  settlement  of  the  TPLF  war.  A  week  before  the  Ethiopian  National  Defense  Forces  entered  Mekele on  November  28,  2020,  I  raised  serious  concern that entering Mekele would be a colossal mistake. At the time, TPLF’s firepower (tanks,  rockets, and other heavy weapons) were largely destroyed. Entering Mekele was an unnecessary  overkill that led the people of Tigray to support TPLF and turn the law-and-order campaign into a  civil  war.  The  Ethiopian  National  Defense  Forces  along  with  Eritrean  and  Amhara  forces  was  chased  out  of  Tigray,  leaving  behind  over  10,000  military  personnel  as  prisoners  of  war  and  enormous amount of heavy and light military arsenal, including tanks. The colossal mistake led to  the loss of $28 billion and over 600,000 lives.  

4. June 2021 and November 2021: Four Point Proposal, including:  

• Stop the war, remove the terrorist designation, and negotiate with the TPLF • Limit the disarmament to heavy weapons,  

• Establish a transitional government in Tigray  

• Allow TPLF to continue as a political party and let the people of Tigray decide its fate  

The government ended up reaching similar agreements under international pressure after the nation  lost 100s of thousands in lives and billions in national treasure.

The Accidental Rise and the foreseeable Fall of Abiy Ahmed in the Land of Two Shenes I. Executive Summary 

Ethiopia has never been in danger as it is today. The last two years have borne witness that Prime Minister  (PM)  Abiy  Ahmed lacks  the  requisite  experience  to  govern  a  nation  embroiled in  crisis. People  focus on  the political  turmoil, but what poses a far more existential  threat is  the economy  whose fundamentals are inching toward a tipping-point of implosion. The PM is too enamored with  his  self-prophesized mission  as  the  redeemer  of  Ethiopia  to  acknowledge  failure. His  narcissistic  leadership denies him  the  humility  to learn  from  his mistakes and  seek advice and  counsel  from  people of experience, and subject matter expertise. 

The PM’s manifesto may champion the principles of መደመር (synergy), but his governance calculus is  a reductive operation. People of moderate political persuasion who constituted his support base have  changed their affiliation from ተደምረናል to ተቀንሰናል. Even those who still support him feel trapped with  him for lack of an alternative. 

In  the meantime, a plethora of Oromo and Amhara extremist  forces are proliferating like a weed. Thank God that the third one in the Tigray tribal land has reduced itself from አውራ ብሄር to አጋር ብሄር with surgical precision. One thing that has come clear to Tigrayan tribalists is that the current system  does not serve the interest of small tribal homelands. TPLF’s former opinion leaders are now calling  for a “comprehensive constitutional reform” because the Constitution’s “reliance on ethnicity as its  singular organizing principle has failed.”  

Even at his weakest, the PM has outmaneuvered and outlasted TPLF and Team Jawar both of whom  are out looking in with a hope that Caerus, the Greek god of luck may open a window of opportunity  for  them.  The  two  most  dangerous  extremist  groups  of  current  relevance  are  Oromo-Shene  and  Amhara-Shene.  Their  threat  to  the  survival  of  Ethiopia  is  heightened  by  the Oromo  shadow  government that is run by a fifth column faction within the PP-Oromo leadership.  

The PM’s dysfunctional bureaucracy adds a new dimension to the tribe-infested political crisis. His  cabinet is at best sub-mediocre, or at worst terrible. The story of current day Ethiopia is the story of  an oblivious prime minister juggling economic hot potatoes, standing on a political sand dune that is  slipping away under his feet. 

In 2018 and 2019 the PM rattled impressive and transformative reforms, showcasing his vision and  strategy and winning accolades from all corners of the world. In 2020, he allowed TPLF and Team  Jawar to frame the political agenda and control the narrative. Ignoring warnings from every direction (including from me), the PM refused to counter the negative propaganda with “የነሱ ፕሮፖጋንዳ አቧራ እንጂ አሻራ አይሆንም” belief. To his surprise, TPLF and Team Jawar turned the አቧራ into a global PR tsunami. 

In  2022,  his  failed  administration  was  in  full  display  as he  filled  the  airwaves  with  complaints, accusing everyone around him but himself for the crisis that happened on his watch.  

In  some  circles,  the  chatter about a  post-Abiy government is getting louder. This is a  foreseeable  scenario  unless  the  PM  reflects  on  his  failure,  seeks advice  and  council  from  capable  bodies  to  reassess the state of the nation and reset his administration.  

Given the deepening crisis, resetting his government is not going to be an easy endeavor. Currently,  the  Oromo  political  space  is  engulfed  with  a  three-way  power  struggle  between  the  PM,  Shene Oromo, and the Oromo Shadow government. Ethiopia’s future depends on which of the three comes  out on top. 

There is also the Amhara-Oromo conflict that is increasingly inching toward a point of no return. The  conflict  has  many  dimensions,  including  the  PM  vs.  PP-Amhara,  PP-Oromo  vs.  PP-Amhara  and  Oromo-Shene v. Amhara-Shene.  

Unfortunately, what has dominated the national political narrative is the conflict between Oromo Shene and Amhara-Shene. The two malignant forces tactfully process their war against each other  through the pro- and anti-Abiy political algorithm to produce high-voltage power. As a result, they  are successfully using the PM as the transmission line and converter station to escalate their tribal  animosity into a national conflict. Ethiopia’s challenge is how to short-circuit this process.  

Four questions  serve as windows  to  survey  the  complex  political landscape and explore  possible  solutions. Who is the boss in the Oromo political landscape? What is the strategic end-goal of Shene Amhara? Can Amhara silent majority crowd out Amhara-Shene and short-circuit the Oromo-Shene  and Amhara-Shene crisis transmission line? What role can the international community play to avert  the impending collapse of the Abiy administration and set the nation on the path to recovery?  

The purpose of this article is to shed light on the dark souls and the blind spots of Ethiopian politics  and recommend a way out.  

II. The Anatomy of PM Abiy’s Leadership: From Hope to Despair 

PM  Abiy  was  neither  the  architect  nor  the  leader  of  the  movement  that  toppled  the  TPLF-led  government. He was swept into office by forces of circumstances on the back of a national protest  triggered by restive youths of Oromo and Amhara and coordinated by the Oromo-Amhara Coalition  led by Lemma Megerssa and Gedu Andargachew. 

Indistinct of his accidental rise to power, his vision and astute strategy helped him win the hearts and  minds of Ethiopians and foreign powers alike. His reform agenda became the hope of the nation for peace and prosperity and won him global accolades for “saving the country from civil war” and for  his reform’s potential to “ignite economic change across Africa.”  

He knew the path to the Nobel Peace Prize was through Eritrea. It was the path he traveled to win  international fame and repute and harvest the coveted Nobel Peace Prize. The US and Europe poured  in unprecedented billions into Ethiopia’s economy to help finance his economic vision. Things went  well until he faced his first political crisis in November 2020. Soon after the crisis, his fault lines and  handicaps surfaced with blinking colors and loud sirens.  

The first major crisis triggered by the TPLF war showed the PM has neither the requisite experience  nor the temperament to be a statesman. There is no question that the war was instigated and sparked  by TPLF. There is no question also that the PM had Constitutional duty and obligation to launch the  law-and-order campaign. However, the PM cannot escape responsibility (at least in part) in turning  the law-and-order campaign into a full-blown civil war.  

The PM’s first and most consequential mistake was entering Mekele on November 28, 2020. There  was  no  long-term  economic  or  political  gain.  Before  federal  forces  captured  Mekele,  TPLF’s  fire  power (tanks, rockets, and other heavy weapons) were largely destroyed. Entering Mekele was an  unnecessary  overkill  that  led  the  people  of  Tigray  to  support  TPLF  and  turn  the  law-and-order  campaign into a civil war. The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) along with Eritrean and  Amhara forces was chased out of Tigray, leaving behind over 10,000 military personnel as prisoners  of war and enormous amount of heavy and light military arsenal, including tanks. 

II.1. The PM’s Autocratic and Narcissistic Fault Lines 

Democratic  nations ruled  by law  have three  branches  of  government – legislative,  executive,  and  judicial. The Ethiopian Constitution provides for only two branches: legislative and executive.  To top  it off, the PM has disenfranchised the legislative branch. In so doing he has reduced the nation to a  one branch government. He rules the nation with the aura and presumptions of an absolute monarch.  አለቃ, as his subordinates call him, decides on everything large and small. The Kim Jong Un-ization of  Ethiopia is under construction. See my earlier articles titled: የጠቅላይ ሚኒስቴሩ እንደ ስላሴዎች አንድም ሶስተም እየሆኑ የመምጣት አደጋዎች and Abiyonomics:  The  Off-Budget  Seduction  of  the  Economy  and  the  Constitution. 

The fact that the PM is increasingly becoming an autocrat is not so much an inevitable source of his  failure. There are many autocrats who have led their nations to stability and prosperity, at least as  far as their economies go, leaving their human rights abuse records aside. China under Deng Xiaoping,  Singapore  under  Lee Kuan  Yew, Korea  under  Park  Chung-hee,  Chile  under Augusto Pinochet and  Rwanda under Paul Kagame serve as emblems of autocratic success.

These leaders had one  thing in common. They sought supremely qualified subject matter experts  from home and the diaspora and brought them to bear in their nations’ development endeavors. The  story  of  the  Chicago  boys  in  Chile  is  an  example.  Similarly,  Chung-hee headhunted  top  Korea  economists from around the world and brought them home to help him chart his nation’s economic  plan. In  Singapore,  Yew  sought  and  recruited  the  best  and  brightest and  appointed  them  to  top  cabinet level, encouraged debate within his bureaucracy, and paid heed to the opinions of experts in  and outside of his administration to govern his nation.  

In China, Xiaoping relied on intellectual deliberative processes. He nurtured the so-called epistemic  community,  consisting  of  a  network  of  professionals  who  helped  shape  China’s  economic  and  geopolitical  policy  debates. In  Rwanda,  Kagame  sought  out  talent  and  educated  Rwandese  from  abroad. Four  things  standout  about  his  leadership: meritocracy,  strategy,  expert  input, and  communication. He meets with his Presidential Advisory Council twice a year in April and September.  He has done so without fail since 2007. 

PM Abiy is the antithesis of such crops of leaders. His I-know-it-all attitude and predisposition toward  “yes-men” subordinates have denied the nation a competent leadership team. His executive handicap  is rooted in his narcissistic and anti-intellectual tendencies. The following ten points are often used  as common traits of narcissistic politicians that the PM abundantly exhibits.

• They have vision and can see the big picture. 

• They have a great yearning to leave behind a larger-than-life legacy. 

• They are charismatic and know how to charm people. 

• They have loyalty to only themselves. 

• They have unquenchable desire to be admired and surround themselves with “yes men,” • They are unable to take criticism of any sort 

• They never hold themselves accountable; it is always other peoples’ fault.  • Their self-centered know-it-all attitude prohibits them from seeking advice and counsel. • They exist above the rule of law; in their mind rules don’t apply to them.  

• They show utter disregard for the truth and live in an alternative reality 

These are the very characteristics that have undermined the PM’s vision from reaching fruition. The  economic and political consequences are profound and inching toward existential crisis. 

III. The Economy: Nearing Code Blue Emergency  

Code blue is a medical term that hospitals use when there is a patient who is in cardiac arrest and  needs immediate emergency medical attention. When code blue is announced, doctors and nurses drop everything and rush to the room where the patient is housed. Signals are abuzz that Ethiopia’s  economy is nearing code blue emergency. Despite a deepening economic crisis, the PM continues to  make decisions without advice and council from subject matter experts. 

Although the PM has an  Independent Economic Advisory Council (established in December 2020)  and an Independent Committee for Privatization of government owned corporations (established in  2018), he has not met with them even once. Nor has he asked them to provide him with written advice  and guidance.  

In a futile effort to cover the economic crisis, the PM drums up or even deceptively manipulated. For  example,  the  four  key  macroeconomic  performance  indicators  include  GDP  (often  used  as  the  primary indicator), inflation, unemployment, and interest rate. In a recent session at the Ethiopian  Parliament,  the  PM  painted a  rosy  picture  of a  phenomenal increase in GDP  per  capita  citing  the  World Bank as a source. He suggested Ethiopia’s GDP per capita has increased from $1000 to $1200 

– a 20 percent jump in one year. He attributed the jump to his successful economic policy. 

No  country  has  ever  registered  a  20  percent  year-to-year  growth.  The  figures  the  PM  used  are  nominal figures (without accounting for inflation). The 20 percent jump in nominal GDP per capita  reflects  the nation’s runaway inflation not its real growth. It is possible  to see a sharp increase in  nominal GDP when the real GDP is sinking into the abyss.   

The PM was either deliberately painting a rosy picture to deceive the people or his macroeconomic  team is afraid to tell him that nominal GDP figures are never used to determine economic growth.  The PM’s shenanigan is not a one-off incident. Either way the situation is worrisome. 

In August 2022, the Ethiopian News Agency quoted the PM as having tweeted: “Our macroeconomic  committee meeting today has confirmed the remarkable export performance this past year — better  FDI  flow,  decrease in inflation in  the  past  two months,  optimal green legacy,  volunteer activities,  remittance  and  automation  performance.”  This  is  a willful  deception.  Most  of  the  indicators  he  mentioned are not high in the totem pole of core macroeconomic indicators. 

Let  us  unpack  his  statement.  The  export  increase  can  be  characterized  as  notable, if  judged  in  isolation. In August 2022 Ethiopia was expecting its export income to surpass $5 Billion, owing to  price increases in gold and coffee. Indeed, this was a notable jump from the $3.6 billion export income  in 2021. But the increase was driven by increase in the prices of coffee and gold. It has little to nothing  to do with the PM’s economic policy.  

More  importantly,  from  macroeconomic  perspective  export  income  alone  does  not  tell  us  much  unless it is balanced with the nation’s import expenditure. During the same period, Ethiopia’s import  jumped from $14.2 billion to $18.1 billion. This means that Ethiopia’s trade deficit worsened in 2022.  There is nothing remarkable in this from a macroeconomic perspective.  

Further, the increase in FDI was $68.5 million, nothing to write home about in the grand scheme of  Ethiopia’s $112 billion GDP. To put the $68.5 million in perspective, the latest Kenya’s FDI figure in 

public domain shows a $463.4 million increase. The corresponding figure for Rwanda, a much smaller  country, was $211.9 million. 

The increase in remittance was relatively more significant at $600 million, but it has nothing to do  with the government’s economic policy. What it shows is that people sent more money to help their  families cope with the deteriorating economy and ballooning inflation. I am not sure what to make of  the  PM’s  inclusion  of  “volunteer  activities”  and  “automation  performance”  as  part  of  his  macroeconomic performance report.

An important macroeconomic indicator he noted is inflation. Ethiopia’s inflation stands amongst the  worst  10  inflationary  countries.  The  out-of-control  general  price  increases  are  attributable  to  a  cascading policy missteps, chief among them are the war and currency devaluation. Sadly, rather than  coming clean with the people, the PM downplays the problem suggesting it is a global problem caused  by the Covid pandemic and supply chain disruptions.  

Yes, these two factors explain the worsening of the global inflation scenario, but they do not tell us  why  Ethiopia’s  inflation  is  580  percent  higher  than  the  average  for  Sub  Saharan  Africa  and  770  percent higher than the average for the world at large. Though Ethiopia’s month-to-month inflation  has  dropped  a  bit,  the  drop  was  too  small  to  be  highlighted  in  the  PM’s  official  statement  as  a  macroeconomic success.   

Further, in recent days, we hear about Ethiopia becoming wheat exporter. Last year Ethiopia’s wheat  production  was  5.7  million  metric  ton. The  government’s  projection  is  10  million  metric  ton for  2022/2023. This will improve Ethiopia’s ranking in wheat production from 24th in the world to 16th,  overpassing such nations as Brazil, Egypt, and the UK. If true, this will be nothing short of a miracle.  

But considering the government’s tendency to rosy up and embellish economic data, one cannot be  certain if the projection is not a politically seduced headline. Further, a country cannot characterize  itself as “a wheat exporter” with a one-year expected increase of wheat production. The rule of thumb  is a five-year sustained record before one can declare a country as an exporter of any product. 

What the government does not tell us is the fact that since PM Abiy took office, Ethiopia’s cereal and  other food imports have increased from 1.16 billion dollars in 2018/2019 to 3.61 billion dollars in  2021/2022, representing a 312 percent jump. During the same period, Ethiopia’s international food  aid has skyrocketed from $142.5 million to $1.17 billion, registering 821 percent jump. 

We  have  become  the  world’s  pauper with  as  many  as  20  percent  of  our  population  fed  by  international charity. The Fact that Mayor Adanech Abebe spends two billion birr to feed the hungry  in Addis may  be a  political  bonanza  for  the  PP-led  administration,  but it is  a warning  bell  for  an  impending economic earthquake.

As  the  PM  peddles  claims  about  the  resilience  of  the  economy  and  its  remarkably  rebounding  capacity, international institutions are ringing a siren of an economy under stress. The Hong Kong based Fitch Rating has consistently downgraded Ethiopia’s credit ratings on its ability  to meet its  financial obligations. Ethiopia rating history shows: November 2018 (B+) October 2019 (B-),  June  2020 (CCC), February 2021 (CCC) and December 2022 (CCC-). 

The  state  of  the  economy  is  on  the  cusp  of  crisis. The  danger  cannot  be  overemphasized.  Every  Ethiopian in and outside of Ethiopia must demand immediate action to take stock of the state of the  economy and to assemble a team of reputable economists to chart a path out of the crisis. 

IV. The Politics in Turmoil: Another Siren for a Code Blue 

Ethiopia’s economic crisis is exacerbated by the political crisis that has engulfed the country. Ethiopia  is trapped in a three-way intractable conflict. On the one front, there are the PM’s supporters who  have bought his self-portrait as the savior and redeemer of Ethiopia and believe in him like an article  of faith with a blind loyalty of a cult following.  

On the other front exist two groups of his fervent detractors. Amhara extremists see him as the devil’s  seed to destroy Ethiopia and create Greater Oromia. In contrast, Oromo extremists condemn him as  Emperor Menilik’s protégée who is bent on rebuilding the Ethiopian empire at the expense of Greater  Oromia. 

The PM’s fault lines serve as lightning rod laid atop Ethiopia’s political landscape. This has allowed  Amhara and Oromo extremist flanks to process their war against each other through the pro- and  anti-Abiy political algorithm to optimize their power leverage. As a result, they have successfully used  the  PM as  the  transmission line and  converter  station  to increase  the  voltage  of  their  power and  convert their tribal animosity into a national conflict. 

Four  questions  serve as windows  to  survey  the  complex  political landscape and explore  possible  solutions. Who is the boss in the Oromo political landscape? What is the strategy and end-goal for  Amhara political factions? Can Amhara silent majority crowd out Amhara-Shene and short-circuit the  Oromo-Shene  and  Amhara-Shene  crisis  transmission  line?  What  role  can  the  international  community play to avert the impending crisis and set the nation on the path to recovery?  

V. The Oromo Political Landscape: Who is the Boss?  

The Oromo politics is dominated by different ideologies within the Oromo elite, ranging from groups  championing a Pan-Ethiopianist agenda to those who fight to establish Greater Oromia on the ashes  of Ethiopia. Each group  follows different strategies  to achieve its goal. Who comes out on top will  determine Ethiopia’s future.

In 2018, Jawar Mohammed, the demigod of Qerro, declared there are “two governments in Ethiopia.  Abiy’s government and Qerro government.”  In another interview, he said, “the real power resides  with Qerro and that Qerro is able to takeover Addis Ababa within 24 to 48 hours.” Ultimately, the PM  was able to dissolve Qerro or at least erode it to a point that it could not serve as a powerbase for a  Jawarian kingdom. The self-acclaimed second PM, who promised to die in Ethiopia fighting alongside  his Qerro followers, is currently in exile. 

Jawar’s  unfulfilled  coronation  aside,  today,  it  will  not  be  a  hyperbole  to  say  that  there  are  two  governments in Ethiopia: an official government run by the PM and a shadow government run by a fifth column faction within PP-Oromo. The under the radar screen between the two is complicated  by Shene-Oromo that fights against both.  

V.1. Pan-Ethiopianist Oromos 

The Pan-Ethiopian group is led by PM Abiy. The PM is pulled apart by a tug of war between Amhara  forces who demand the abolishment of the federalist system and Oromo federalist groups who are  prepared to die defending the status quo. He is pursuing the Pan-Ethiopianist agenda cautiously, if  not  timidly to  avoid  a  head-on  clash  with the federalist Oromo forces. But,  at  times,  his  timidity  merges into apathy if not into indifference. 

For moderate Amhara politicians,  the PM is not going  far and  fast enough  to dismantle  the  tribal  federalist system. At the same time, Oromo groups accuse him of laying the groundwork to change  the status quo. For example, his decision to display Emperor Menilik’s statute in Unity Park, within  the imperial palace in Addis Ababa, was cheered by unionist forces and jeered by federalist groups.  In addition, his decision  to establish the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission is welcomed by  unionist  forces,  albeit  without  a  fanfare. On  the  other  hand,  federalist forces  oppose  to  it with  vehemence, alleging most of its members are Pan-Ethiopianist. 

And then there are a plethora of Amhara extremist forces, who see the PM as an imposter whose true  mission  is  to  entrench  the  tribal  constitution  as  a  permanent  fixture.  Some  take  it  even  further,  accusing the PM as the primary enemy of Ethiopia whose mission is to destroy Ethiopia. 

Having  failed  to  win  the  support  of  moderate  forces  and  facing  a  fast-growing  opposition  from  Amhara and Oromo extremists, the PM is politically weakened. His pan-Ethiopianist agenda seems  to have been pushed to the backburner.  

V.2. Champions of Greater Oromia 

The second Oromo group represents advocates of Greater Oromia. There are two factions within

this  group led by  Jaal Marroo (the Oromo-Shene commander) and  Jawar Mohamed. As  far as political  objective goes, both groups want to erase Ethiopia’s history, institutions and draft a new federalist  Ethiopia that rhythms and rhymes with the tenets of Greater Oromia. They both want to get rid of the  PM. To achieve their goal, the Jaal Marroo wing pursues armed struggle outside of the constitutional  order. On the other hand, Team Jawar claims to use peaceful struggle, but often uses the threat of  violence to thwart the PM’s Pan-Ethiopianist agenda. 

In general, advocates of Greater Oromia are cancerous. Their demands are, utterly bizarre, stupid,  and unmeetable. First,  they condemn Emperor Menilik as a genocider, alleging he killed 5 million  Oromos  (50 percent  of  the Oromo Population). During Menilik’s era  of expansion  to  the South  of  Ethiopia, the nation’s population estimates ranged from 9 million to  11 million, averaging 10 million.  For the 5 million genocide of 50 percent of the Oromo population to be valid, the entire Ethiopian  population must be Oromo at the time. 

Second, they lament about Menilik’s atrocities against Oromo, while praising the Oromo moggaasa  tradition. The moggaasa tradition involved forced assimilation of other tribes. Oromo expansionists  brutally  annexed  non-Oromo  lands  and  forced  the  conquered  tribes  to  abandon  their  names,  languages, traditions, cultures and even ancestorial heritages and adopt an Oromo identity. Those  who refused to give up their identities were wiped out in a blood bath. By moggaasa standard Menilik  would be a saint deserving of canonization.  

Third, the group wants to register all lands that the Oromo annexed during its expansionary era as  official  Oromo  territories  but  insist  that  Oromo  lands  annexed  by  the  Amhara  during  Menilik ’s  expansion should be condemned as invasion and be returned to Oromo to establish Greater Oromia.  Jawar is one of the Oromo leaders who touts moggaasa as an Oromo legacy of nation building, while  lamenting the Adwa victory led by Menilik as “rubbing salt on Oromo wound.” This is the cancerous  nature of Oromo politics. 

V.3. A Shadow Government Within PP-Oromo 

The third Oromo group consists of a fifth column within PP-Oromo. Their political position is influenced  by  psychological  and  political  factors.  Psychologically,  they  harbor  a  victim  mentality,  lamenting  a  narrative  that  Oromo  is  a  victim  of  historical  Amhara  atrocities  and  humiliation.  Even  after  they  assumed the livers of national power, they lack the psychological adaptation necessary to manifest the  temperament, characteristics, and mindset of a leader. Rather than emerging as national and regional  leaders to shape the geopolitical position of the Horn of Africa they are stuck in village politics. 

Politically, they align with the PM to remain in power, but they do not want to see his Pan Ethiopianist  agenda succeed. Their political calculus requires them to assure their followers that they are defenders of Oromo interests not to lose them to the Jaal Marroo or Jawar camps. On Oromo political continuum,  they exist halfway between the PM’s Pan-Ethiopianist and Shene-Oromos’ Greater Oromia positions.

As a matter of strategy, they have made Addis Ababa their battle ground. The Oromo flag and anthem  debacle in Addis is driven by this calculus. Though they are adversaries with Jaal Marroo group, they  need them around as a check against the PM. They go as far as providing them with armaments and  tipping them when federal forces prepare a strike against them.  

The PM seems reluctant or unable to go against them. The shadow government flexes its muscle, going  as far as arresting their critics in private prisons and corrupting the nation to enrich themselves and  finance their army of activists and foot soldiers.  

Part of ኃይሉ ጎመራው’s classic poem in በረከተ መርገም teaches us ‹‹…ነገሩ አልሆን ብሎ፣ ሁኔታው ሲጠጥር ጠጣሩ እንዲላላ፣ የላላውን ወጥር…›› The question is what is the ጠጣሩ in Oromo politics? Let us first talk about Amhara and  then address how we can loosen the ጠጣሩ both in the Oromo and Amhara tribal lands. For those who  do  not  read  Amharic  the message is  hard  to  translate.  Loosely  translated  it means  “to  soften up  a  hardened powder, tighten its loose parts first.”  

VI. The Amhara Political Landscape: What is the Strategy? 

The  Amhara  politics  is  coalesced  around  a  Pan-Ethiopian  agenda.  The  group  consists  of  different  factions that spend more energy fighting against each other and against the PM than against Oromo  federalist forces. This has weakened both the Amhara and the PM and served Oromo-Shene well.  

VI.1. Amhara-Shene: Twins of Oromo-Shene from Different Mothers 

For over a year, I have used the terms Shene-Amhara and Ortho-Amhara interchangeably. The term  Ortho-Amhara  refers  to  the  political  matrimony  between  fundamentalist  orthodox  followers  and  extremist Amharas. The epicenter of Shene-Amhara is an enclave in the bible belt region of Gojam.  This gives credence to the Ortho-Amhara characterization.  

Apart  from being  from different mothers,  the Oromo Shene and Amhara Shene have fundamental  differences in some areas. Oromo-Shene is engaged in mass murder. Amhara-Shene is not engaged  in violence, at least not as of now. Oromo-Shene aspires to weaken Ethiopia. Amhara-Shene is pro  Ethiopia.  One  uses Geez  letters  and  the  other  is  into  Latin  letters. Oromo-Shene  has  strategy  to  achieve its goal. Amhara-Shene lacks strategy and a roadmap to its end goal, whatever it may be.

There  are  also  similarities.  Both  are  Talibanized  in  their  thinking in  that  they  do  not  entertain  alternative ideas. Both hate  the PM more  than  they hate each other. Both draw energy  from each  other and their brand of radicalism is dangerous for the survival of the nation.  

The various shades of Shene-Amhara see themselves as the sole defenders of Amhara. Some in their  ranks embrace a unitarist agenda with a shadow image of Ethiopia’s past. Others aspire to form an  Amhara tribal party. One thing for sure is that they have not managed to develop a unifying Amhara  agenda. 

They have not made an iota of a difference in ending the mass murder of Amhara in the Oromo tribal  land. They have done nothing to weaken Oromo extremism. More importantly, they have not made  an inch of a stride to strengthen  the Amhara political base  to exert  their influence in  the national  politics. To the contrary they have left Amhara without political power by cannibalizing moderate  Amhara forces. 

During the 2021 elections, despite threat from Shene-Oromo not to participate in the elections, 74  percent of Oromo eligible voters casted their vote for PP-Oromo. The corresponding  figure in  the  Amhara tribal land was 44 percent. The Amhara people were not excited to vote for PP-Amhara. In  the meantime, they saw extremist parties utterly useless and even dangerous. Not a singly extremist  candidate won in the entire Gonder, Wello and Shewa Amhara rejected them.  

Instead of reassessing their political position, they chose to be oblivious to the people’s rejection and  maintained their two-prong political posturing. On one front, they doubled down on their rejected  extremist agenda. On the other front, they continued their attack on moderate Amhara forces, leaving  the Amhara  tribal land without political leaders. Today,  their primary  targets are PP-Amhara and  አብን.  

VI.2. PP-Amhara: Existing in the Catch-22 Zone 

The Second Amhara group is PP-Amhara. PP-Amhara works with the PM, but its leaders are losing  confidence  in  him.  They  are  increasingly  questioning  his  resolve  to  go  after  Oromo  extremists,  particularly against Oromo-Shene. Though they work in partnership with PP-Oromo, they are finding  their partnership untannable, especially after their lack of resolve to end the mass murder against  the  Amhara.  The Addis  Ababa  Oromo  banner  and  anthem  debacles are  also  another  area  of  contention between the two PP partners.  

There is  no  question  that  PP-Amhara is  playing  second-fiddle  to  PP-Oromo and works  under  the  undue influence of the PM. This has pushed the relationship between PP-Amhara and the people of  Amhara into Catch-22 zone. The people want to see PP-Amhara to stand up for Amhara before they back it up. The leadership of PP-Amhara feel they need to be supported by the people to have political  power behind them to stand up against the PM and PP-Oromo.  

What made PP-Amhara weak? The Answer is አብን. In 2018, አብን was an emerging extremist force that  caught the Amhara political scene by storm. Their primary goal was to dominate the Amhara political  landscape as the sole defender of the Amhara. Their first target was the Amhara Democratic Party  (Current  PP-Amhara),  whom  they  accused  of  being  a  surrogate  of  the  Oromo  Democratic  Party  (current PP-Oromo).  

The extremist environment they created led to the murder of Dr. Ambachew (the Chair of PP-Amhara  and  the President of  the Amhara Tribal Land) along with members of his management  team. The  culprit was General Asaminew Tsigie who was closely associated with the extremist factions of the  አብን leadership team. 

አብን cannibalized  PP-Amhara  and  soon  after  discovered  that  the  brand  of  extremism that  it  was  marketing has no buyer in the Amhara land. By the time አብን came to this realization and moderated  its position, it became a target of a plethora of extremist elements within its ranks. The consequence  was  the  emergence  of  Amhara-Shene!  Amhara  Shene  continued  to  weaken  PP-Amhara  and  አብን 

further.  

The question the Amhara silent majority must ask is. What is Amhara-Shene’s strategy in going after  other Amhara parties while pursuing a political position that is resoundly rejected by Amhara voters? 

VII. In Conclusion: ጠጣሩ እንዲላላ፣ የላላውን ወጥር 

Let us first address the ጠጣሩ part. ጠጣሩ is the tribal constitution. The PM’s detractors criticize him for  not overhauling it as the first order of business. That is an unreasonable demand both from strategic  and practical points of view. Simply put ጠጣሩ እንዲላላ we need to do የላላውን ወጥር part first. The political  and social environments need to be conducive for a fundamental constitutional overhaul. First and  foremost, the economy needs to be saved from slipping into code blue and brought back to full health.  

In the past, people like Shaleka Dawit Woldegiorgis have advocated to “dissolve the parliament and  the  constitution  by  decree.”  This is  dangerous. Over  the last  forty  years,  the  political  system  has  created tribe-based parties and entrenched interest groups who are benefiting from it. They are not  going to see it go without a fight. 

Others  believe  that the  PM  can  use  the  current  Parliament  to  overhaul  the  Constitution.  This  is  foolhardy. Current members of parliament are beneficiaries and guardians of  the system. Regions  such as Afar, Somali, Benishangul, Gambella who did not exist as an autonomous region before the  current Constitution are not going to vote to abolish a system that has given them autonomic power. 

The nation needs to build political and economic interest groups to counter-balance tribalist forces  before disturbing the proverbial applecart. The nation needs do የላላውን ወጥር part first. 

VII.1. The Onus is on the PM 

An African proverb says: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Prime Minister (PM) Abiy’s Achilles heel is his oblivion to this time-honored wisdom. Most  importantly, he needs to rein in his I know-it-all and can-do-it-alone policy and seek the counsel and  guidance of subject matter experts. It is time for him to stop lecturing and start listening.  

As a matter of urgency, he needs to overhaul the Ministers of Finance, Economy and Foreign Affairs.  The  starting  point is  establishing  headhunters  to  seek  the  brightest  and most  talented  people  of  Ethiopian  origin  (including  those  who  hold  other  nationalities)  and  fill  key  positions  in his  administration. 

Ethiopia’s economy is deep in the abyss. The only crane and engine that can pull it out is in the West.  The Eritrean factor is complicating this. During the war, Eritrea was an important allay to Ethiopia.  To say President Isayas was instrumental in saving Ethiopia from TPLF onslaught and ensuing total  collapse would  not  be an  overstatement. When  the  PM  declared after  the war  that  he  knew who  helped him to win the war, it was obviously a reference to God. I believe President Isayas comes a  close second.  

The West is worried about President  Isayas’ influence over Ethiopia’s geopolitical position. In my  view the PM’s nature would not allow him to be influenced by anyone. Nonetheless, the perception  in the West is that Ethiopia’s dependence on the Eritrean army has brought with it President Isayas’  undue influence on Ethiopia’s geopolitical position. Some in the West mention the role Eritreans play  in the #NoMore movement.  

I am of the opinion that Ethiopia’s relationship with Eritrea is no one’s business. However, a lot of  work  needs  to  be  done  to  leverage  Ethiopia’s  geopolitical  importance  to  mobilize  international  resources. The nation needs a robust geopolitical strategy and season diplomats. The PM needs to  develop  a multifaceted geopolitical  strategy  along with a  savvy communication ecosystem 

supported by lobbying powerhouses. His administration needs to be a reliable and predictable partner in the geopolitical theater. 

Global powers tolerate a leader whose policy they do not always agree with than one that is unpredictable. We should  remember  the West did not mind  the Ethio-Eritrean close  relationship  during PM Meles’ time (1991-1998). China was more prominent in Ethiopia’s economy during PM  Meles than it is today. PM Meles was no less patriotic when it came to GERD. Truth be told, PM faced  far more push back than PM Abiy on GERD issue. The difference is that PM Meles was more seasoned in geopolitics. He knew how to handle the West. He had powerhouse lobbyists and reliable allies with  high-level American government officials and influential academicians.  

VII.2. The Amhara Silent Majority: The Hope for the Nation 

What  is  missing  in  the  Ethiopian  politics  is  the  silent  majority.  Though  all  tribal  homelands  are  afflicted by this ill, the problem is far worse in the Amhara tribal land. The fifty-six percent voters  who  stayed  home  during  the  last  election  constitute  an unrealized  political  base. Awakening  the  silent majority in the Amhara tribal land should be a critical part of the የላላውን ወጥር operation. 

Currently, the political market is invaded by Shene-Oromo and Shene-Amhara. As noted above, they  are using the PM as the transmission line and converter station to increase the voltage of their power  and  convert  their  tribal  animosity into  a  national  conflict. The Amhara  silent majority  can  short circuit this process by crowding out Amhara-Shene.  

The best way to address the destructive Oromo politics is through strategic Amhara response not so  much as a push back but as short-circuiting conflict transmission lines. This includes denying Oromo Shene the stream of energy it draws from Shene-Amhara.  

Aside from short-circuiting the Shene-Oromo and Shene-Amhara flows of energy, the fifty-six percent  voters who stayed home during  the last election constitute unrealized political base. In  the short term the Amhara has no option but to shore up support for PP-Amhara and አብን to provide them with  the requisite power base to defend the Amhara. Their support should come with pressure to have  PP-Amhara and አብን stiffen their backbones to stand up and defend the Amhara interest.  

The emergence of Amhara silent majority will have three implications. First, it will help moderate  voices of PP-Amhara and NAMA  to crowd out Amhara-Shene. Second, it will enter not only in  the  Oromo political calculus but also in the political decisions of other tribal homelands that are being  bullied, killed, and  forcefully  displaced  by  Oromo  extremists. Third,  it  will  shift  the  intra  Oromo  power struggle in favor of the PM.  

VII.3. The International Community: Ethiopia’s Rescue of Last Resort 

The international community was instrumental in ending the war. By the end of 2022, the Ethiopian  economy was in shambles, the PM was facing difficulty to pay civil servants after international budget  support started to wane as part of the US led sanction. In the meantime, TPLF’s backbone was broken  and  its  Tigrayan  exceptionalism  illusion  was  crushed  by  the  weight  of  hard  reality.  Signing  the  Pretoria peace agreement was not an option but a survival imperative for both.

The PM and  the #NoMore community may cling  to  their zero calorie “African Solution  for African  Problem” slogan, but the threats of sanction by the US was a key factor in the peace agreement. True,  the African Union (AU) has played a role in neutralizing local political resistance against what the  idiotic #NoMore Community propagated as western violation of Ethiopia’s sovereignty. Simply put,  the AU was the conductor of the US scripted peace theatre.  

To date, the only thing in the PM’s political calculus is the Oromo power politics. The absence of an  organized Amhara political power means his concern is primarily with OLF-Shene and the Oromo  Shadow Government. Bringing the international community into the equation is critical until Amhara  forces build a political powerbase.  

The  international  community  can  play  a  role  in  altering  the  PM’s  and  the  Oromo  Shadow  Government’s political calculus. Both want to remain in power. A coordinated call for an international  sanction  to  end  the  mass  murder  of  innocent  Amharas  in  the  Oromo  tribal  land  will  be  a  game  changer. 

A recent proposal by Professor Abu Girma from Japan calls for an organized international sanction  campaign to “Starve the Ethiopian Beast.” His proposal is summarized as follows: 

We need a systematic and well-coordinated endeavor that will be run by professional  Ethiopians who make a determined decision  to  fight  the beast  the way it bites  the  most.  We  have  the  tools  and  already  approved  laws  in  the  US  and  once  the  US  government moves the rest of Europe and the mini-Arabs fall in line. I have examined  closely  the concept, design, and network put in place by  the Treasury Department  under  the leadership of a very capable academic and policy practitioner, Professor  John B. Taylor, and it has teeth and a system in place to follow the money.   

I am fully on board. The state of the nation demands using all possible venues. 

__

