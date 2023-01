Four ministers leaving cabinet positions 

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed hands over a book to Takele Uma who is departing the cabinet positions (Photo : Public Domain)

borkena

Four government ministers are leaving cabinet positions. The state media on Saturday reported that the office of cabinet minister’s organized farewell ceremony for departing members.

Teferi Fikre (Head of the Office of the PM and Minister for Cabinet Affairs), Dagmawit Moges (Minister for transport), Takele Uma (Minister for Mining) and Omar Hussien (Minister for Agriculture) have officially ended their role as cabinet minister.

The names of Omar Hussien and Teferi Fikre are included in the list of the newly appointed ambassadors early this week but the country to which they are appointed is undisclosed.

It is unclear if the remaining three former members of the cabinet are appointed to a Prime Ministerial role. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week disclosed that 14 new ambassadors have been appointed but their names and the countries to which they are assigned are undisclosed.

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed attended the farewell. State media released pictures of him posing with the departing cabinet ministers and handing them a book as gifts.

The departure of the ministers is an indication that PM Abiy Ahmed is making cabinet appointments. There have been rumors that some TPLF leaders will be included in the new cabinet. The TPLF, currently under terrorist organization designation, has ideological differences with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party. However, his government has given two cabinet positions to opposition parties.

