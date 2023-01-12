Enat Party says Oromia regional state massacring ethnic Amhara 

The Oromia regional state and the Federal government will be responsible for the massacre against ethnic Amhara, says Enat Party.

Enat Party, one of the opposition parties in Ethiopia, said the Oromia regional state has removed its facemask and openly engaged in massacring people.

Unprecedented – in the history of the world – meticulous and recurring horrific massacre has been underway targeting Amharic speakers in the region, it said in the statement it released on social media.

The party is saying that it has received new reports that hundreds of thousands of ethnic Amhara had been displaced from different parts of Wollega in the region due to relentless attacks and residing in Kiremu district, Haro Addis Alem kebele, are encircled by heavily armed government forces and are under attack.

Roads are blocked in a way to deny them a way out and the lives of those displaced and currently staying in Kiramu are under threat, says Enat Party assessing the reports it received from the area.

They hear gunfire targeted against them.

According to the party, it is Oromia regional state security forces that are targeting ethnic Amhara civilians. The attack started on Wednesday around 6 a.m. and it was from four directions, according to the Enat Party.

There are reported deaths but the number is unspecified.

As has been repeated before, the Oromia regional state has been making repeated claims that the “OLF-Shane” was attacking ethnic Amharas who have been living there for generations. It also made claims that it was fighting the Shane group.

But recently, there have been allegations that the Oromia regional state is actively and openly engaged in the massacre of ethnic Amharas living in the region.

Neither the regional state nor the Federal government did not remark on the recent developments.

The Enat party criticized both the Federal government and Oromia regional state for being silent about the ongoing massacre. And it called on the government to discharge its responsibility to protect the security of citizens and to end the attack in Kiremu.

It also called on the Ethiopian Defense Force to rescue those who survived the attack in the region.

Furthermore, the Enat Party underscored that it is a matter of time before the massacre that is targeting ethnic Amhara turns into an attack against other ethnic groups. We all should stand together against it, it said.

