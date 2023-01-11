Anti-corruption findings in less that 2 months indicate nearly 2 billion birr scandal

borkena

It is not even two months since the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the formation of an anti-corruption “coordinating committee” shortly after his appearance in the Ethiopian parliament where he declared a fight against corruption.

The seven members committee that was named in late November reported back to the Prime Minister ( it is given state media coverage).

The findings, based on what Gedion Timoteos, Minister for Justice, says is that a corruption scandal worth 1.8 billion birr is uncovered. 191 million birr worth of assets ( 38 houses and one building) frozen and over 81,000 square meters of land is uncovered.

He added that 65 people are charged with corruption but the total number of suspects is 318 – apparently government officials.

Furthermore, it said it received 598 tips on corrupted individuals from the public and 161 information from the public service.

Watch the report below

It has been in the news over the past few weeks that heads of regional states announcing the formation of Anti-corruption committee

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

