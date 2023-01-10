China, Ethiopia to enhance political and economic cooperation 

Businesses from China invested billions of dollars in different sectors in Ethiopia including in manufacturing and infrastructure development

Chinese FM Qin Gang (left) and Ethiopian FM Demeke Mekonen shake hands after inking memorandum of understanding (Photo: MFAE)

borkena

Newly minted Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, is visiting four African countries and Ethiopia is his first stop.

He arrived at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, on Tuesday, where he was greeted by Ethiopia’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen.

They later had a meeting that led to a “Memorandum of Understanding to further enhance their cooperation on political and economic issues” agreement.

An update from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Mr. Demeke Mekonen praised what he called China’s principled stand in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

China, along with Russia, supported Ethiopia when western powers with the leadership of the United States attempted to impose a sanction regime exploiting the United Nations Security Council.

DPM Demeke Mekonen expressed gratitude for Chinese support for peace and stability in Ethiopia. Mr. Qin Gang is briefed about the Pretoria Peace agreement and its implementation.

According to a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese FM has “reaffirmed the Chinese government’s commitment to strengthening and maintaining its all-weather friendship with Ethiopia in the face of changing international circumstances.”

He also remarked that China and Ethiopia “should strengthen their ties in development cooperation, meet global challenges together, and jointly defend international justice.”

China has a huge investment in Ethiopia in the manufacturing and infrastructure development sectors – among others.

Mr. Qin Gang also met with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed. He tweeted

“I welcome to Ethiopia Mr Qin Gang, the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China. The relations b/n the two countries remain steadfast. Our discussion today has highlighted this; our shared strategic development goals & commitment to continental and global cooperation.”

I welcome to Ethiopia Mr Qin Gang, the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China. The relations b/n the two countries remains steadfast. Our discussion today has highlighted this; our shared strategic development goals & commitment to continental and global cooperation. pic.twitter.com/JNoP6OVOJ1 — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) January 10, 2023

The Chinese FM is also visiting Gabon, Angola, Benin, Egypt, the African Union Headquarters and the League of Arab States Headquarters.

In a related development, the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany are scheduled to visit Ethiopia in the next two days. Their visit is said to have something to do with the signed peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

They will be meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Deputy Demeke Mekonen. As well, they will meet with African Union authorities.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel.