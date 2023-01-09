Sheger City council formed, 1 million new houses planned 

The new Sheger city Administration plans to build over 1 million houses over the next seven years

Sheger City Council taking oath ( Photo : public domain /resized)

Last month, the Oromia regional state announced that it has established a mega city that is composed of six cities that surround Addis Ababa. Today, the city administration took an oath and it is now officially Sheger City administration.

Teshome Adugna and Golo Gelgelo are named Mayor and Deputy mayors respectively. Kabeto Albe is named as speaker of the city council.

The city administration is directly accountable to Shimeles Abdisa, president of the Oromia regional state. The regional council, Chafee, has not approved the establishment of the new city. However, the Mayor argues that the Oromia regional administration has a right to organize the regional administration without the need for approval from the Mayor – according to the DW Amharic report.

Sebeta, Burayu, Legetafo, Legedadi, Sululta, and Gelan towns were under the Oromia region Finfine special zone for a long time. The new city is over 160,000 hectares. The source also reported that the city plans to build over one million houses over the next seven years.

Why was Sheger city needed?

Teshome Agugna told DW Amharic the development plan under the Oromia region Finfine special zone did not go as intended. It brought about “illegal construction” and problems related to government service delivery.

He said Sheger City is established as an alternative to overcome the challenges.

However, two town administrations, Sendafa and Chancho, that were under the “Oromia region Finfine Special Zone” are excluded from the new arrangement. Residents opposed to the new Sheger City arrangement did away with the former special zone arrangement.

The matter has caused disenchantment among the residents of the two cities. They point out that they have to travel to zone-level administration to get government services.

Remarking on why the two towns were excluded from Sheger City, Teshome Adugna said the new city is too big and it will be a challenge to add the two towns.

“As things stand now, the city does not have neither the capacity nor the will to include the towns in Sheger City,” he is cited as saying. However, he said that it will be considered in the future.

Skepticism about the new project

The Sheger city has in fact generated a great deal of skepticism from the residents of Addis Ababa and other Ethiopians outside of the capital.

For many, based on remarks from activists, the Prime Minister’s Party Power-based – Prosperity Party Oromia – is exercising power privilege in a way to impose domination and Oromization on the rest of Ethiopia.

Government authorities say that it is not right to see Sheger City formation outside of the context within which it was established. The region is presented as a matter of administrative efficiency in terms of addressing economic, social and political issues – as Kabeto Albe said.

Background

When the TPLF lost domination of power over the federal government following a prevalent protest across the country and the Oromo People’s Democratic Organization emerged as a dominant force, rebranding itself as Oromo Democratic Party (ODP), in what was to become Prosperity Party, it claimed exclusive ownership right over Addis Ababa City.

As ODP transitions to become Prosperity Party Oromia chapter, while maintaining dominance under the leadership of Prime MInister Abiy Ahmed and his colleague Shimeles Abdissa, now president of Oromia region, ownership claim over Addis Ababa was apparently shelved.

The focus rather became holding tight control over Addis Ababa City Administration. First, PM Abiy named Takele Uma, now Minister of Mining, as Mayor. Takele was accused of changing the demographic composition of the city through mass issuance of city identification cards to citizens who are not residents of Addis Ababa and through massive distribution of condominium housing units.

Prime Minister Abiy later replaced him with Adanch Abibie who was presented as a moderate, as opposed to radical ethnic Oromo nationalist, but that did not comfort residents of Addis Ababa. Many of the problems under Takele Uma remained persistent albeit subtle. The latest effort to introduce the Oromia region flag and anthem in schools across Addis Ababa brought about resistance. However, the city administration managed to silence it simply by throwing hundreds of students and teachers into jail.

__

