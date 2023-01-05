Unconfirmed: Debretsion Gebremichael poised to be Deputy Prime Minister 

Several other TPLF leaders are reportedly returning to Ethiopian Federal Institutions including the Defense Force

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration has been consistent in making unexpected and unpopular decisions for some time now.

Emerging news from Ethiopian sources says that he is now poised to make Debretsion Gebremichal, leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Deputy Prime Minister.

Tamerat Negera, Journalist and founder of Terrara network, shared on his social media that the PM is reshuffling his cabinet. From the report, it seems the case that what appears to be political expediency is necessitated due to the peace agreement between PM Abiy Ahmed’s government and the TPLF.

Some other notable TPLF leaders, including military commanders, are said to be returning to the Federal government structure and to the Ethiopian Defense Force.

No other sources, however, reported about Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s new inclusion policy towards the TPLF leaders.

The Ethiopian government did not give a clue about it to expect legislation in the Ethiopian parliament as it relates to the TPLF.

This week, Redwan Hussien, security advisor to the PM, said, based on The Reporter- a local Amharic newspaper, that the government is planning to remove TPLF from the list of terrorist organizations.

It was the Ethiopian Parliament that designated the organization as a terrorist group in May 2021 – following the TPLF venture by TPLF forces into the Afar and Amhara regions where they carried out extensive destruction and the killings of thousands of civilians.

It is to be recalled that political differences between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who crafted what became Prosperity Party from the now defunct Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), and the TPLF, a party that ruled the country ruthlessly for 27 years with what it calls revolutionary democracy ideology, evolved into a military confrontation and total war between the two forces.

Abiy Ahmed’s government has given two cabinet positions ( Ministry of Education and Ministry of Technology and Science) to two opposition parties.

Well before Pretoria talks that led to the peace agreement in November 2022, there had been rumors of direct talks between Abiy Ahmed and TPLF leaders first in Nigeria and then in Seychelles and Djibouti with the United States being the broker under the cover of using African Union Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa.

The War is said to have claimed close to one million lives and destruction of properties worth hundreds of billions of birr.

