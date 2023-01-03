Ethiopian PM lecture on political marketplace

borkena

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed this week met with the central committee members of his party. He lectured them for hours on a range of issues. Part I of it was shared on borkena on January 1,2023.

Part of his talk is on “political market place” in the country. Watch it below.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing



Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel