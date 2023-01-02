Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Ethiopian Election Board cancels voter registration in Gofa, Gamo

borkena

National Electoral Board of Ethiopia on Monday announced that it has cancelled voter registration in 24 stations in Wolayta, Gofa and Gamo zones.

The Board has passed a decision to cancel the registration and suspend registration.  Electoral workers are removed from their position.

It said that it has confirmed a “breach of basic rules.” However, the basic rules that are said to be violated are unspecified. 

According to a report by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC), new voter registration will take place after new workers are hired. 

However, it has announced new dates from January 4 to January 9. 

