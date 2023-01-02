Ethiopia congratulated Brazilian president President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

borkena

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Sunday congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his deputy for being sworn in as President of Brazil. It also said that it is looking forward to working with the president to take the relationship between the two countries to the next level.

The Ministry issued a brief message on its social media page.

It said “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia warmly congratulates H.E. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and H.E. Vice-President Geraldo José Rodrigues Alckmin Filho on their swearing-in ceremony held today during the Presidential Inauguration. The Ministry, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, looks forward to working with H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his administration to elevate the Ethiopia-Brazil partnership to a new height to the benefit of the two countries and peoples.”

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva used to be a trade union leader and has led Brazil as president. He was arrested in 2018 on alleged corruption charges which his supporters say was a politically motivated arrest. And he was released from prison in 2019 after a Supreme Federal Court ruled that his arrest was unlawful.

He was also allowed to run for election and won the October 2022 elections.

