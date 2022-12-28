Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights to Mekelle

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Mekelle after the Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reached an agreement to implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

On Monday the speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament led a delegation to Mekelle, a day after Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed said that the Peace Agreement implementation is going well, and held meetings with TPLF leaders and residents of Mekelle.

It was during a meeting with residents in Mekelle that Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Mesfin Tassew, announced that the airlines would resume flights. A total of nine officials from Civil Aviation and Ethiopian Airlines were included in the delegation with the aim to assess technical issues and conditions at Alula Aba Nega Airport in Mekelle.

Today, an Ethiopian Airlines passenger’s plane landed at the airport after more than two years of suspension due to the war that TPLF started when it attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020.

At this point, the flight will be one day every week and it costs 3000 Ethiopian birr.

In a similar development, Telecom and banking service is resumed in Mekelle.

The TPLF is yet to disarm and the Ethiopian Defense Force is not in Mekelle – something that was supposed to implemented within a month after the Pretoria agreement.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian News Agency channel YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

