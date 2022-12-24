International Ethiopian Women’s Organization calls for Abiy Ahmed’s resignation 

The organization called Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed “OLF man.”

As the political situation in Ethiopia is not showing signs of stability even after the Pretoria Peace Agreement ended the war between the Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Ethiopian organizations operating in the Diaspora are putting pressure on the Ethiopian PM.

The latest statement came from International Ethiopian Women’s Organization. Highlighting the dangerous situation in Ethiopia as far as security is concerned and the non stop massacre of ethnic Amhara civilians in the Oromo region (among other areas), the organization made claims what it called PM Abiy’s overt and covert leadership and intensified hate propaganda has contributed to the problem.

PM Abiy’s latest remark about “Amhara Shane” could aggravate attacks on the ethnic Amhara civilians, it said.

The organization saw his remark as an indication that more horrying days are ahead of us.

Furthermore, it added that PM Abiy Ahmed’s ruling Prosperity Party is an incarnation of the TPLF and OLF. With that it has trashed what is sold as “change” in Ethiopia.

“Replacing the TPLF administration with OLF [Oromo Liberation Front] could not be seen as a genuine change ; it actually has gone from bad to worse,” it said.

The organization,which sees determination on the part of Abiy Ahmed to stay in power at any cost including by taking ruthless actions, made an even bolder claim saying that the attack on the patriotic people of Amhara has the direct order and recognition from Abiy Ahmed.

It also called on Ethiopians to avert further damage to the country and remove “OLF’s man Abiy Ahmed from power.

To that end, it called for social,economic, political and diplomatic resistance to Abiy Ahmed to ensure that he faces sanction.

The security situation in the Oromo region of Ethiopia has been deteriorating over the past fews months following the peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF.

Tens of thousands of civilians, mostly ethnic Amhara, have been killed in the region and there does not seem to be an end in sight.

A radical militant Oromo nationalist group is behind killings of civilians. Ethnic Oromo opposition parties, like the Oromo Federalist Congress, accuse government for the killing against civilians.

