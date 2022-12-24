Ethiopian gov’t, Tigray rebels agree to designate joint committee

Committee could travel to the Tigray region of Ethiopia as early as next week. IGAD will part of the monitoring team

Tadesse Worede (Left) and Berhanu Jula (right) during the first meeting of military commanders in November 2022. (Photo : AP via VOA )

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) senior military commanders met, for the second time, in Nairobi this week.

Proceedings of the meeting were not open for the public and reporters. However, the mediating team released information, on Friday, on the conclusion of the follow up meeting.

It is said that the commanders agreed to designate a joint committee to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said the African Union medicating team will be traveling to Mekelle to inspect the implementation of the peace agreement.

It is said that all parties have agreed for the African Union monitoring and inspecting team to access all areas to verify the implementation of the agreements .

In this state of the meeting, IGAD was involved and will be part of the investigation team.

According to Uhuru Kenyatta, the monitoring team could travel to the Tigray region as early as next week.

The body that the two military commanders agreed to form jointly will be drawn from the Ethiopian government, the rebel forces, African Union mediators and IGAD.

Early this month, a committee of military experts, from both sides, met in Shire to discuss details and work plans on how to go about disarming the TPLF forces.

Key issues of agreement at Pretoria, among other things, were disarming the TPLF troops, take over of Mekelle by Ethiopian Defense Forces and the TPLF to relinquish claim as “government of Tigray.”

All those actions were to happen within a month after the negotiation was signed in South Africa. However, none of these agreements were fully implemented on the part of the government.

The TPLF on its part accuses the Ethiopian government of not fully implementing the agreement – in connection with the withdrawal of “non-Ethiopian Defense Forces” including Eritrean forces.

The Ethiopian government, on the other hand, has been claiming that it has been implementing the terms of the agreement.

The parts of Tigray region that are under the Ethiopian Defense Force have seen a partial restoration of electric power and banking services in addition to the delivery of humanitarian aid.

A dinning and winning image of the military commanders and their entourage – which was widely circulated in social media has triggered anger.

There is no "after war decorum" in their dictionary. ከጦርነት፣ ከዕልቂትና ከመከራ በኋላ ያለ የ2 ተዋጊ ወገኖች ፎቶ አይመስልም። Decorum የሚባል ነገር የለም? የጦርነቱ ስለባዎች ዕንባ ሳይደርቅ፣ ቁስላቸው ሳይጠግግ፣ በአንድ ቂ* እ*ራ ማለት ያስጸይፋል:: pic.twitter.com/nSitGIHX0o — Ephrem Eshete (@EphremKesis) December 22, 2022

Some call it a PR disaster. Others call it evil.

Given the report that up to a million people were killed in the two years devastating war, which the TPLF triggered when it attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force, releasing a picture of the military leaders having a good time as if nothing happened and as if all the issues are settled does indeed seem to be total disregard to Ethiopians.

Meanwhile, there are concerns in the Alamata area that the TPLF is engaged in activities that look like preparation for war. EMS reported about it earlier this week citing sources from the area.

Preparation of battle trenches and arming combatants are some of the activities that the TPLF is said to be engaged in.

_

