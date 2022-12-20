U.S. Embassy says it “supported Entrepreneurship Workshop in Bahir Dar”

Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer Stewart Davis, U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa, and participants at the PiBelt-LiYFE workshop, Bahir Dar, December 16, 2022 (Photo : courtesy of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa )

The latest press release from the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa says it supported an entrepreneurship workshop jointly organized by Bahir Dar University, Debre Markos University and Indiana University.

Below is a press release from the embassy :

“U.S. Embassy Supported Entrepreneurship Workshop in Bahir Dar

Bahir Dar, December 20, 2022– The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Indiana University, Bahir Dar University (BDU), and Debre Markos University (DMU) jointly hosted an entrepreneurship workshop in Bahir Dar last week. The Partnership in Business Entrepreneurship and Leadership Transformation (PiBELT) and Lifting Up Young Female Entrepreneurs (LiYFE) or PiBELT-LiYFE workshop celebrated both initiatives.

LiYFE empowers young women entrepreneurs in the Debre Markos-Bahir Dar business corridor to establish their own career paths. Project activities and strategies for sustainability were the focus of the workshop.

The PiBELT program has established new business incubation centers and entrepreneurship curricula at Bahir Dar and Debre Markos Universities to promote strong innovation ecosystems across the country. Through PiBELT, the innovation centers at BDU and DMU were strengthened, a survey of the entrepreneurship ecosystem was completed, and industry linkages were established and strengthened in the Bahir Dar-Debre Markos business corridor.

PiBELT and LiYFE were designed by Indiana University, Bahir Dar, Debre Markos, and Injibara Universities jointly, and they continue to manage and lead the projects. An additional fourteen Ethiopian universities have participated in a training-of-trainers program to help expand this unique entrepreneurship training opportunity to the wider group of youth across Ethiopia.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa provided over $600,000 (32 million Birr) to make these two projects possible. For more on the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership, please visit U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia (usembassy.gov) and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook and @USEmbassyAddis. “

