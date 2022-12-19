Oromia region’s new Sheger city  encase Addis Ababa

The six town administrations in the outskirts of Addis Ababa that are now organized as a single administration under Sheger city has its administration in the Ethiopian capital

Image Credit : Reporter

borkena

The Oromia region organized six cities on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, as Sheger City. The administration for the new city will be in Addis Ababa, Saris area.

Teshome Adugna is named Mayor for the new city administration.

Sebeta, Burayu, Legatafo, Lededadi, Sululta, and Gelan towns, which surround Addis Ababa from all directions, are now clustered as a single city under a single mayoral administration. And the administration is operational already.

According to Ethiopian Reporter, the local news provider, Gugsa Dejene, cited as deputy mayor of the new Sheger city has confirmed that the six towns are now under Sheger city administration.

It has 12 sub-cities, 36 districts and 40 rural kebeles ( these are now county administrations in Ethiopia).

Sluggish development of cities and “displacement of farming communities due to expansion of cities” are cited as raison d’etre for the establishment of the Sheger city.

Ato Gugsa Dejene is also cited as saying that there has been a disparity in the development of the towns albeit they were interlinked through infrastructure and economic and social affairs. The explanation for it, according to Gugsa, was that the towns were existing as separate administrations.

They lacked a “shared center for development”, according to the deputy mayor.

In his explanation of why the administration for the cities became in Addis Ababa (Saris area), he said that the site was selected for administration because of its equidistant location to the towns.

There have been allegations of an attempt to change the ethnic demographic composition of Addis Ababa through the distribution of tens of thousands of condominium units and massive issuance of Addis Ababa City Identification cards to those who are not known to be residents in Addis Ababa ( and even appointing to sub-city level administration) – among other things.

Recently, Addis Ababa City Administration openly targeted Schools in the capital Addis Ababa ( both primary and secondary schools) by introducing Oromia region flag and anthem. In the ensuing resistance to it, students and teachers across many schools in Addis Ababa protested.

Last week, Addis Ababa Police suppressed the movement forcefully. In fact, it announced that it has arrested over 97 students and teachers in the capital Addis Ababa but explained the arrest with a “move to make Addis Ababa a center of violence.”

Oromia region’s move to change Addis Ababa city ethnic composition fundamentally, with coordination from what are believed to be radical elements in Addis Ababa City Administration and the Federal government, met with fierce resistance to the point the Federal government has reportedly ordered that the practice of introducing Oromia flags and anthem to schools be stopped. What is unclear is whether the Federal government’s decision is temporary , intended to defuse tension or a lasting one.

_

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com