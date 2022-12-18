Messi Face Swapping with 19th-century emperor 

Lionel Messi (Source : Muktarovich Facebook page)

Gianni Infantino, President of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), hailed the FIFA 2022 World Cup which the small gulf country of Qatar hosted as “The Best Ever.”

Indeed, soccer lovers the world over who have been watching the games will have an excellent memory of this World Cup years to come.

Argentina and France displayed the most entertaining game packed with intense moments in the final match. The game was exceptionally good in a number of ways.

Argentina prevailed to claim the World Cup for the third time in its history.

When Argentina won its second world cup in 1986, it was Maradona, one of the great players in history, who was said to be behind Argentina’s success.

Lionel Andrés Messi, whom many soccer lovers tend to see as a god of soccer or king of soccer, was not even born at that time. This year, Argentina won its third world cup because of Messi.

New graphic works and photoshops are emerging that glorify the soccer genius, undisputedly, Messi.

The one we are sharing is crafted in Ethiopia. Messi is seen in the image of Emperor Menelik, one of Ethiopia’s most popular emperors, despite radical views about him in at least two of the radical ethnic nationalist quarters, who led Ethiopia to victory at the battle of Adwa – an event that sealed Ethiopia’s freedom and independence at a time when Africa and much of the rest of the world was under the yoke of colonialism.

The 36 years old Argentinian star Face Swapping picture with emperor Menelik rather looks authentic.

The image was circulating on social media among Ethiopians.

