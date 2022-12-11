Tariku Berhanu (Baba),Young Ethiopian film actor, died

The late Tariku Berhanu ( Baba)

Tariku Berhanu (Baba), young Ethiopian Film actor, director, and producer, passed away in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

EBC, state media, reported that he was ill for “weeks ” and getting medical attention.

The illness is unspecified.

He has acted in more than 40 Ethiopian movies, according to the source. “Wondeme Yakob,” Laundry Bod”, “Martreza” “be97”, “Yimechish Yarada lij,” “Mognu Yarada lij”, “Wedew Ayserku”, “Woto Ader”, “Abat Hager” and “Wofe Komech” are some of his works.

Apart from acting, he was known for charitable works too.

His death came as a shock to many Ethiopians. Social media updates about his death are trending and everyone is talking about how kind and talented he was.

The exact date of his birth date is not cited in any of the news sources ( including state media) who confirmed his death from the family.

He is survived by his son.

A farewell is organized at the National Theater on Monday starting 11 :00 a.m and the funeral is on the same day starting 3:00 p.m at Kidist Selassie Menbere Tsebaot.

