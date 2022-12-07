U.S. manufacturer wins bid to supply 200,000 tons of sugar to Ethiopia 

Osirius Group is purchasing the sugar it will supply to Ethiopia from Brazilian Market

Ethiopia has awarded Osirius Group to supply 200,000 metric tonnes of sugar, according to a report by Capital News earlier this week. It is the Ethiopian Sugar Industry Group that made the decision.

The company is based in Birmingham, United States.

The source reported, “…the latest restricted bid that was opened on November 8 sees Osirius Group winning the bid over Agrocorp International and ED and F MAN who also produced a technical and financial document for the bid.”

It is said that Osirius is to supply the requested sugar at the cost of $545 per ton. Installed payment arrangement over a period of one and a half years is agreed.

And the group was to complete the delivery by January next year after eight rounds of shipment.

Based on searches from google, Osirius Group is rather prominent for manufacturing. It claims to provide “Agile solutions for complex engineering challenges.” (https://www.osiriusgroup.com/)

Apparently, commodity goods trading is a side business. (http://osiriustrading.com/globalcommodities.html)

From the capital report, Osirius Group offered the cheapest price from competitive bidders.

The company is purchasing the Sugar from Brazil and the eight rounds shipment via Djibouti will be directly from Brazil.

It is unclear if Ethiopian government authorities were unable to outsource the supply directly from Brazil.

