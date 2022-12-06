Ethiopia, Russia 8th Ministerial meeting

The 8th Ethio-Russia Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting kicks off in Addis

Ethio-Russia joint ministerial meeting in Addis Ababa (Photo : MFAE)

MFAE

The 8th Ethiopia-Russia Joint Ministerial Commission(JMC) meeting kicked off in Addis Ababa today (December 6).

In his opening remarks, H.E. Belete Mola(PHD), Minister of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia, said Ethiopia and Russia have long standing and historical relations that passed test of times.

“Since ancient times, people of our two great countries’ have enjoyed spiritual and cultural ties that served as foundation for excellent friendship that flourished over years,” he added.

H.E. Evgeniy Petrov, Head of Russian delegation & Head of the Federal Agency for Subsoil Use, on his part, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and the delegation.

He mentioned that the ties between the two countries have always been based on mutual interest, solidarity and friendship.

The joint ministerial commission meeting, in its three consecutive day sessions, will touch upon cooperation between the two nations regarding economic, scientific, technical, social and trade related issues.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com