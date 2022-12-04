Fifth Eritrean Orthodox Church Patriarch His Holiness Abune Qerlos passed away

borkena

The fifth Patriarch of Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church, His Holiness Abune Qerols, passed away. He was 96.

It is Yemane G. Meskel who, on Saturday, announced the death of the patriarch on his social media page.

He wrote “Condolences; His Holiness Abune Qerlos, the 5th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church has passed away at the age of 96. Protocol regarding Funeral Services will be announced in the coming days.”

He was anointed as Patriarch about one year ago. Before the holy synod selected him as Patriarch, he served as archbishop of Adi Keyh diocese.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com