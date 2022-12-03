Former Ethiopian Airlines CEO reveals why he left , how the airlines managed to grow

borkena

Girma Wake, former Ethiopian Airlines CEO and current chair of the Board of Directors, revealed why he had to leave Ethiopian Airlines at one point and started working for gulf air.

He also talked about how Ethiopian Airlines managed to grow over the past 76 years.

Expanding on the importance of team work, he advised about the need to restore working together as Ethiopians.

