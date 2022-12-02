Ethiopian gov’t has arrested senior government officials within Intelligence department over alleged corruption

borkena
The Ethiopian government on Friday announced that it has arrested senior government officials in connection with corruption.
Temesgen Tiruneh, Director of Ethiopian Intelligence, and Gedion Timoteos, Ministry for Justice, said that Tewodros Bekele who is said to be Financial Security Service Directorate within the country’s intelligence office, and other officials are arrested.
