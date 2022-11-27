Adwa Tigray : residents’ view on Humanitarian aid delivery

borkena

Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC) report from Adwa (which was aired this past Saturday) says humanitarian aid is distributed to the residents in the town.

Those who received the food aid got 10 kilograms of wheat per family. Residents are hopeful that more aid will arrive as there are still thousands who are yet to receive aid.

While highlighting the agony they went through, the residents seem to be (based on the video footage) optimistic that the worst is over.

Adwa is one of the towns in the Tigray region of Ethiopia that came under the control of government forces a few days before the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) signed a peace agreement in Pretoria early this month.

