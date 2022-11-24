Friday, November 25, 2022
What Getachew Reda had to say in an interview with BBC Hard talk

borkena

Getachew Reda gave an interview to BBC for the second time after the signing of the peace agreement but this time to the Hard Talk host – Stephen Sucker.

Listen to what he had to say

Video : embedded from BBC Hard Talk Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

