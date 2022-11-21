Ethiopian-Sudan diplomatic relations improving 

Ethiopia and Sudan Intelligences have signed cooperation agreement in Khartoum

Temesgen Tiruneh (left seated ) and Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Mofadl (right seated) signing cooperation agreement in Khartoum on November 21, 2022. (Photo : Public Domain)

The Ethiopian-Sudan relation was one of the issues that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed remarked about when he appeared in the national parliament last week.

He said Sudan did not help the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) during the third round of the TPLF offensive which started in August 2022.

Indeed, new developments suggest that the relationship between the two countries, which turned out to be sour immediately after TPLF attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020, is improving.

On Monday, the office of the Prime Minister announced “Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received this morning a delegation led by Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council member Lt. Gen Ibrahim Gaber to discuss issues of mutual concern. ”

Details of the discussion between the Sudanese delegation and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are undisclosed.

Sudanese state news source, SUNA, disclosed a little detail about the delegation’s meeting with the Ethiopian PM in Addis Ababa.

Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan sent a message via the leader of the delegation, Gen. Jaber. It focused on ways of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sudan also sent a document to the Ethiopian PM which is intended to serve as a “road map” in utilizing IGAD to ensure security, stability and economic integration.

Similarly, Ethiopia’s director of intelligence, Temesgen Tiruneh, on Monday led a delegation to Khartoum where he discussed cooperation with Sudanese intelligence.

He held a discussion with Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Mofadl, Director-General of the General Intelligence Service.

According to Ethiopian State media, the two agencies have signed a cooperation agreement to share intelligence and work together on common areas. Fighting terrorism and transborder crimes are among the areas of cooperation.

Ethiopia and Sudan had been having a diplomatic row over areas that the Sudanese army invaded in November 2020 when the Ethiopian Defense Force posted in the area was withdrawn as part of what the Ethiopian government called then a “law enforcement operation” against the TPLF rebels.

Also, there were reports that Sudan supported the TPLF rebel forces including providing a place for the TPLF forces to train and arm themselves.

Ethiopia’s two-year bloody war ended on November 2, 2022 when the Ethiopian government and the TPLF signed a cessation of hostility agreement in Pretoria, South Africa.

