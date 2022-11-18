How Ethiopian PM erred on the issue of Wolkait

borkena

As is the case often times, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made numerous statements that angered the public during his latest appearance at the parliament earlier this week – the least of which is not Wolkait.

He said “I hear a lot and I read a lot about Welkait.” He described some of them as conspiracies. Then he went on to absolve his government that it is not part of it.

One of the questions he was asked about Wolkait was that it was militarily annexed by the TPLF before even the controversial constitution was written.

And his answer was “My will is not to repeat that same mistake. It will not bring lasting peace.”

Worse, he made unnecessary and wrong remarks. He claimed “Wolkait, whether we like it or not, is people that speak broken Amharic and broken Tigrigna. It is a bridge for the two people [for Amhara and Tigray]”

Ethiopians from the Wolkait region, including the leaders of Lisane Gifuan, are shocked by his remark. In an interview with EMS service, one of the leaders from the aforementioned organization could not believe that the prime minister said what he did (Watch the second video below.)

Of course many Ethiopians tend to view that the only way to deal with disputes about ethnic land is to end ethnic federalism itself and ending ethnic ownership of regions. But the prime minister clearly did not say it from that perspective clearly.

It appears the tendency is to resort to the constitution (which is essentially the work of TPLF) as a means to resolve it (of course there are rumors that Wolkait is one of the issues over which the U.S. government is putting pressure on Abiy Ahmed administration)when it is clear that the constitution is the huge part of the political problem in the country.

What people in Wolkait are saying is that it is unfair to hold referendums on their land when it is crystal clear that the TPLF annexed it by force and later settled hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tigray in the area.

