Ethiopia’s cost for reconstruction of war-torn areas $20 billion 

Damaged hospital in the Tigray region of Ethiopia (Photo source : VOA)

borkena

The two years war that ended last week with a peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is said to have claimed well over half a million lives. The victims include vulnerable groups including children, elders and women.

However, the two sides have not yet released a figure. They did not confirm or deny the reports from different local and international sources.

Damage to properties, livelihoods and infrastructure is colossal too.

Redwan Hussien, Security advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Ethiopian government representative at the peace talk, this week said Ethiopia needs $20 billion to reconstruct schools, health institutions and infrastructures in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions of the country.

According to sources, it is the Ministry of Finance that released the cost estimation.

The livelihoods destroyed in the three regions mentioned above are not included in the cost estimation.

DW Amharic cited Christian Meyer ( he describes himself as an Economist in the Oxford Centre for the Study of African Economies) as saying that Ethiopian policymakers will face tough challenges in that regard.

For him, key issues will be restoring macroeconomic stability, addressing the looming debt crisis, and investing in reconstruction and recovery. He tends to think that it is a near-impossible task to undertake all those at the same time.

Meles Alem, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday said during a biweekly briefing that countries and international institutions are pledging support for the reconstruction effort. The countries and/or organizations are unspecified.

Millions of People have been displaced as a result of the war, and the majority of them were not getting adequate humanitarian aid.

Despite domestic economic mobilization to cater to logistics, Ethiopia’s economy was severely impacted by the two years of bloody war.

The war started in November 2020 when the TPLF forces attacked a string of posts of the Northern Command post which was mostly in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The African Union-led peace talk emerged successful when the two sides agreed on November 2 to end the cessation of hostilities. Ethiopian allied forces were about to control over 85 percent of the Tigray region when the TPLF agreed to an unconditional peace talk.

Currently, the two sides are discussing the implementation stages including disarmament, restoration of services in the Tigray region and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Tigray region.

The peace agreement has got the support of people in the Tigray region and the rest of Ethiopia.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com