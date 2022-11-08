Ethiopia: new appointments for state media board 

borkena
The Ethiopian Parliament on Tuesday approved the appointment of a board chair and members for the state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) and Ethiopian Press-Enterprise (EPE).
Tesfaye Beljige, senior authority in the ruling Prosperity party, told the parliament that the candidates are selected based on educational background and experience, and are “ready to serve” the public.
The House voted on the nominated candidates.
Those elected EBC Board Chair and members are as follows :
Legesse Tulu (chair)
Abdulwasa Abdulah
Tarekegne Bulbulta
Jafar Bediru
Mesafint Tefera
Negussie Tefera
Yusuf Ibrahim
Amelework Hezkiel
Muna Abubbakr (Assistant Professor)
And those elected for Ethiopian Press Enterprise board members are as follows
Mihereteab Debebe (Chair)
Daniel Kibret
Maeregu Bezabih
Negeri Lencho
Hanna Aryaselassie
Ustaz Abubekr
Mekuria Mekasha (Assistant Professor)
Nebiyat Mohammed
Keyredin Tezera
