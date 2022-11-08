Ethiopia: new appointments for state media board 

Tesfaye Beljige proposing nominees (Photo : public domain)

borkena

The Ethiopian Parliament on Tuesday approved the appointment of a board chair and members for the state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) and Ethiopian Press-Enterprise (EPE).

Tesfaye Beljige, senior authority in the ruling Prosperity party, told the parliament that the candidates are selected based on educational background and experience, and are “ready to serve” the public.

The House voted on the nominated candidates.

Those elected EBC Board Chair and members are as follows :

Legesse Tulu (chair)

Abdulwasa Abdulah

Tarekegne Bulbulta

Jafar Bediru

Mesafint Tefera

Negussie Tefera

Yusuf Ibrahim

Amelework Hezkiel

Muna Abubbakr (Assistant Professor)

And those elected for Ethiopian Press Enterprise board members are as follows

Mihereteab Debebe (Chair)

Daniel Kibret

Maeregu Bezabih

Negeri Lencho

Hanna Aryaselassie

Ustaz Abubekr

Mekuria Mekasha (Assistant Professor)

Nebiyat Mohammed

Keyredin Tezera

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com