DHL-Ethiopian Airlines Cargo & Logistics Services launches UbuntuGateway to connect the world to Africa

The state-of-the-art UbuntuHub (UbuntuGateway) will offer safe, reliable, and efficient transport solutions for the Life Sciences and Health Care (LSH) industry across Africa

In an unpredictable market, Ethiopian Airlines’ fleet provides clarity with guaranteed reliable air freight capacity

Press Release

Addis Ababa, 27 October 2022

DHL-Ethiopian Airlines Cargo & Logistics Services, a joint venture between DHL Global Forwarding and Ethiopian Airlines, has launched the state-of-the-art UbuntuHub (UbuntuGateway) in Addis Ababa.

The UbuntuGateway establishes a global connection to the African continent, ensuring that LSH runs as smoothly as possible with a robust, safe, and reliable fleet network. The venture will also ensure that all origin countries, including the USA, EU, Hong Kong, and India have access to African markets.

Silvio Weiland, General Manager, DHL Ethiopian Airlines Logistics Services, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how vital safe, reliable, and efficient transport solutions are to the LSH industry. Now more than ever, it requires strong, efficient infrastructure tailored to its needs. To this end, we are confident that the UbuntuGateway will create a seamless transportation network between Africa and the rest of the world.”

The hub features a temperature-controlled transshipment facility, making it perfect for transporting both time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and healthcare products to other African countries.

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines, said: “Sound logistics must underpin Africa’s rapid economic growth and industrialization drive. The partnership between DHL and Ethiopian Airlines brings our respective expertise together to enable high-quality, low-cost logistics services to deliver pharmaceutical and healthcare products across Africa. We have had a longstanding and mutually rewarding partnership with DHL and will work hard to turn Ethiopia into the logistics center for Africa.”

DHL Global Forwarding (DGF) recently launched a new 800 square-meter facility in the Modjo Dry Port area. The Ethiopian government also granted it the Container Freight Station (CFS) Consolidation License. The latter means that DGF can now offer less-than-container load (LCL) exports within the country.

Weiland added, “We are committed to adhering to the highest international standards, especially regarding product transportation and storage. As such, we have made strides to obtain internationally recognized certificates such as Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) A certification, CEIV Pharma Standard of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and a team of freight forwarding and LSH experts, among others. This will not only boost the economy of Ethiopia, but also contribute towards socio-economic growth of our continent as a whole.”

ENDS

About DHL – The logistics company for the world

Deutsche Post DHL Group is the world’s leading logistic company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. To this end, Deutsche Post DHL Group is focusing on growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and accelerating the digital transformation in all business divisions. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship and environmental activities. By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel and international express service, freight transport, and supply chain management services, as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is Europe’s leading postal and parcel service provider. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 590,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide.



About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy-five plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian’s fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200, Boeing 737-800, Boeing 737-8, Freighter, Bombardier Dash 8-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft. Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Seven business units: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services, Ethiopian Airports Services and Ethiopian Express Services (Domestic). Ethiopian is a multi-award-winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the seven years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.ethiopianairlines.com

__

