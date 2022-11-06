Ali Birra – popular Ethiopian singer passed away

borkena

Ali Birra – one of Ethiopia’s popular singers, whose career spans over half a century – reportedly died in hospital in Adama (Nazret) where he had been getting medical care.

Ethiopian state media cited Oromo regional state communication to confirm his death.

He is said to have played over 267 songs. He was prominent for his Oromigna songs.

Report from state media indicates that he was engaged in charity work in the final years of his life. He formed “Birra Children’s Education Fund” and was supporting needy children.

He was 75 years of age. He was born and grew up in Dire Dawa, in South Eastern Ethiopia.

No details,at this writing. about the funeral arrangement.

