Ethiopia’s peace agreement Full text

Full text of the peace agreement between Ethiopia and TPLF

borkena

Representative of the Ethiopian government at the South African Peace Talk, Redwan Hussien, has shared the text of the peace agreement signed with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

It is available HERE on a PDF format.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com