Friday, November 4, 2022
Ethiopia’s peace agreement Full text

Full text of the peace agreement between Ethiopia and TPLF

borkena

Representative of the Ethiopian government at the South African Peace Talk, Redwan Hussien, has shared the text of the peace agreement signed with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

It is available HERE on a PDF format.

