Ethiopian PM confirms foreign interference with peace talk in South Africa

Ethiopian Prime Minister says there is strong foreign interference in the Peace talk between Ethiopian government and the TPLF

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed talking to a reporter, on October 29,2022 (Photo : Public Domain)

borkena

There have been rumors that the TPLF enablers have been trying to influence the outcome of the ongoing peace talk between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF forces in favor of the latter.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy confirmed it when he spoke to the CGTN reporter in Ethiopia.

He told the Chinese Television network that the peace talk is still going on but that there is strong foreign interference from left and right.

The African Union that is entrusted to lead the talk did not say anything about the interference. Last week, the chairperson, Moussa Faki, met with the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinked in Canada just days after the talk between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF kicked off in South Africa.

Apart from speculation that the United States is pushing for a ceasefire as Ethiopian forces are advancing to Mekelle, no concrete evidence was available hinting about the United States pressure on the African Union.

Although not naming names, the Ethiopian PM made it clear that there is strong interference in the peace talk.

He told CGTN “We are trying to convince the TPLF to respect the law of the land, to respect the constitution, and to act as one state in Ethiopia.”

“If we respect our culture and values, and work, we can achieve peace,” he added.

The Prime Minister also accused the TPLF of not respecting the constitution it wrote. He called on the group to respect the law of the land.

Furthermore, he said that his government is working on convincing the rebel group to accept to operate as a region within a state and if that happens peace will be achieved.

His statement appears to be somewhat murky given the situation that the Ethiopian parliament designated the rebel group as a terrorist organization.

Also, a regional election that the group conducted just months before it attacked several posts of Northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, an incident that led to the war, is not accepted by the national electoral board of Ethiopia.

The TPLF is yet to remark on the words of the Prime Minister.

Ethiopia has informed the international community at the UN forum about the ongoing pressure which seems to have the intent to make the TPLF a relevant actor in Ethiopian politics.

There seems to be a predetermined, as Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Taye Aske Selassie, said this week during the Third Committee of the UNGA, action against Ethiopia in support of the TPLF group.

Taye Aske Selassie,the representative said, “We might look powerless in the face of a block of countries; which we have faced in the 2nd World War. But I want to assure you Mr Chair, the spirit of our soul is strong!,” he said.

Ethiopian troops have reportedly controlled over 70 percent of the Tigray region of Ethiopia and services are being restored in those areas. The Prime Minister himself confirmed that his government is working to restore services in Aksum, Adwa and Adigrat.

The Peace talk in South Africa

The Peace talk that was intended to end, based on the Spokesperson to the president of South Africa, on October 30th is extended.

However, the African Union Commission chairperson spokesperson on Monday reportedly said “there was no date limitation.”

It is unclear when the talks are ending and what items are being discussed.

Last week Ethiopians across the country took to the street demanding the TPLF be disarmed – something that western powers – primarily the United States – do seem to be opposing.

The United States is in the peace talk as an “observer.” Uhuru Kenyatta, one of the facilitators at the talk, is believed to be an agent for the United States’ interest. He did not deny the accusation so far.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com