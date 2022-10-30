Revealing interview about the state of the war, Western interference 

borkena

In an interview with Ethiopian Media Services, Girma Woldemariam, who is introduced as “Former Intelligence and Information Strategy Analyst” , sheds light on the state of war on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). He highlighted the persistent and aggressive foreign interference with the aim of rescuing the TPLF forces.

Regarding the military posture of the TPLF, the group has lost about 85 percent of its fighters.

Take a listen to the Interview

Video: embedded from Ethiopian Media Services Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

