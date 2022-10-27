Addis Legesse – Enja – New Ethiopian Music 2022 

borkena

Addis Legesse ‘s – Enja is one of the popular Ethiopian music released this year. It has got over 3.3 million views on Youtube in five months

Take a listen

Video : embedded from Nahom Records Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video

__

Entertainment



Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com