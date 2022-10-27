Thursday, October 27, 2022
EntertainmentEthiopian Music
Updated:

Addis Legesse – Enja – New Ethiopian Music 2022 

borkena

Addis Legesse ‘s – Enja is one of the popular Ethiopian music released this year. It has got over 3.3 million views on Youtube in five months

Take a listen

Video : embedded from Nahom Records Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from video

