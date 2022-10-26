Ethiopia: Police shot Somali region member of parliament in Jijiga 

Why a member of Ethiopian Federal Police posted at Jijiga, seat of Somali regional state, airport killed a politician, Juwaria Mohammed, begs for answer

Juwaria Mohammed

borkena

A member of the Federal Police on Tuesday reportedly killed Juwaria Mohammed, a member of the Somali regional state parliament.

Juwaria was also a member of the central committee of Ethiopia’s ruling party – the Prosperity Party.

Four other individuals were wounded but the regional state did not specify if their conditions are life-threatening.

It is unclear if the killing is politically motivated but Ethiopian Federal Police said the suspect is arrested and an investigation into the killing is underway.

What is known at this point is that the incident took place on Tuesday at Jijiga Airport.

Before her political career with the ruling party, Juwaria worked at Jijiga University.

Those who know her say it is a great loss for the region and for Ethiopia too.

Muktarovich Ousmanova, a prominent Ethiopian activist from the Somali region of Ethiopia, wrote ” She toiled since childhood to capacitate herself for public service. What she taught about did not happen. She became a victim of crime. The killing is a great loss to people in the region and our country. It is sad.”

The name of the suspect is not released at this point in time.

The Somali regional state said it will disclose the result of the police investigation to the public when it is completed.

Mustafa Mohammed, president of the regional state, has reacted to the killing of Juwaria. “It is hard to accept that Juwaria has departed from us. I am very sad.”

He also said that the regional government set up a committee to investigate the cause of the killing and that it will be made public when the time comes.

Furthermore, he said that people in the region are demanding justice. We will work to ensure that proper retributive measures are taken.

