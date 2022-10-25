Ethiopia celebrated Defense Force Day 

borkena

Ethiopia on Tuesday celebrated Defense Forces day.

The day is designated to honor the sacrifices members of the Ethiopian Defense Force pay to maintain the sovereignty of Ethiopia.

Martha Luigi, state minister in the Ministry of Defense, talked about the magnitude of the sacrifices that the Defense Force has been making. “We can’t pay it back,” she said.

She also said that Defense Force Day is also a day when the Defense Force makes itself ready for the next mission.

A considerably big number of Ethiopians who use social media platforms have been writing status updates glorifying the sacrifices of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

Defense Force days used to be celebrated in February when the TPLF was dominating power in Ethiopia. The Month of February is picked because the group relates its history.

The Defense Day that is celebrated today is selected on the basis of Ethiopian history. The Ethiopian Defense Force was established in the early 20th century during the reign of Emperor Menelik.

Currently, the Ethiopian Defense Forces are battling the Tigray People’s Liberation Front forces and more than 70 percent of the region is said to be under its control.

