Ethiopian PM spoke with Canadian PM as reports of asylum arrangement for TPLF leaders in Canada emerge 

Will Canada give asylum to Ethiopia’s TPLF war criminals

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau poses for a picture with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed when the former was visiting Ethiopia in February 2020 just months after the TPLF attacked Northern Command of Ethiopian Defense Force (Photo : File/public domain )

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday said he spoke to Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau. He did say the details of the conversation except saying “number of issues including deepening our bilateral ties.”

He tweeted

“I held a productive phone call with my friend, Canadian prime minister @justinTrudeau on a number of issues including deepening our bilateral ties.”

I held productive phone call with my friend, Canadian prime minister @justinTrudeau on number of issues including deepening our bilateral ties. pic.twitter.com/ijb7Q00bsL — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) October 24, 2022

Abiy Ahmed’s phone conversation came as social media sources are reporting about asylum arrangements for Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders in Canada.

Some even tend to link African Union Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, visit to Canada as something that has some connection with asylum arrangement for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders who are losing the war they started in Northern Ethiopia about two years ago.

"My friend" is the keyword. Hmmm. @AUC_MoussaFaki is visiting Canada soon. The US put ETH under TPS. Significant TPLF leaders in SA. ENDF "in the outskirt" of Mekele. Mix all these up and make your smoothie. — Shawel Betru (@shawelbet) October 24, 2022

Justin Trudeau usually tweets when he has a conversation with Ethiopian authorities, but not this time. The office of the Prime Minister of Canada did not did not publish updates about it either, as was the case with the previous two phone conversations in 2022.

The TPLF leaders dominated Ethiopian Politics for nearly three decades and lost dominance in the Federal government in 2018 following a prevalent and persistent demonstration in the country.

They retreated to the Tigray region of Ethiopia in the North after losing dominance in the central government where they orchestrated an attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force with the aim to confiscate weapons and march to the capital Addis Ababa with a military force. The development escalated to war as the Ethiopian government responded to the attack on the defence force and launched what it called a law enforcement operation.

Despite piles of records of crimes against humanity and gruesome human rights violations, the ethnic supremacist organization (TPLF) has been enjoying support from western powers – notably from the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland – both when they were in power and after they lost it.

Seven TPLF leaders, including Tsadkan Gebretensae whom the BBC report hailed, citing analysts, as ” the finest military strategists of his generation in Africa,” and Getachew Reda who has been serving as spokesperson for the organization, are currently in South Africa for a peace talk with the Ethiopian government.

Many Ethiopians tend to think that the TPLF leaders would not return to Tigray. It is predicated on the view that more than 70 percent of the region is now under the Ethiopian Defense Force which is also marching to Mekelle, the seat of the Tigray regional state.

There is also a view among the majority of Ethiopians, as expressed on multiple social media platforms, that TPLF leaders should face justice for all the massacres they caused including children and women in many parts of Ethiopia including Afar and Amhara region.

If the leaders get asylum in Canada, it would be something that would tarnish the image of Canada as a champion of human rights. It remains to be seen if the immigration policy in the country would be bypassed to accommodate the TPLF criminals for whom the United States has been caring so much.

