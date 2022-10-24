TPLF’s negotiating team in South Africa 

Debretsion Gebremichael, TPLF chiarman ( Image : Reuters / file)

borkena

TPLF’s letter, purportedly a response to the African Union, is being widely circulated in social media. As usual, it is signed by Debretsion Gebremichal, chairman of the organization.

The letter listed about seven negotiating team members and five security personnel. Only two of them, Tsadkan Gebretensae and Getachew Reda, were earlier disclosed as negotiators. The rest of the delegates are not that known.

According to the letter that is circulating on social media , which is yet to be confirmed, the list of the seven negotiators is as follows :

Getachew Reda

Tsadkan Gebretensae

Ambassador Wondimu Asamenew

Dr. Fisseha Hafetesion

Tewolde Gebretensay

Kassa Gebreyohannes

Assefa Abraha

Debretsion’s letter also disclosed the names of five other individuals that are described as Security Personnel :

Alemu Teka Reda

Mulay Teklay Hailemariam

Teklewoyni Gebreghiorgis Gebru

Lemma Berhane Welaye

Yohannes Gebrezgi GebreEgziabher

TPLF’s team on Sunday has arrived in South Africa, as confirmed by Kindeya Gebrehiwot former Mekelle University president who is currently serving as TPLF’s spokesperson.

Debretsion Gebremichael, clearly, is not in the team based on the letter although several Ethiopian news sources earlier reported that he is one of the TPLF officers who is traveling to South Africa. Most of TPLF’s negotiators are not known as political heavyweights within the TPLF.

The African Union-led negotiation between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government is starting today.

The Ethiopian team arrived in Pretoria, South Africa where the negotiation is taking place, on Monday.

Demeke Mekonnen (Deputy Prime Minister) , Redwan Hussien (advisor to the Prime Minister), Gedion Timotios (Minister for Justice) and Temesgen Tiruneh ( Director of Ethiopia’s intelligence) were among the negotiating team members designated by the Ethiopian government.

However, it is unclear if all of them have headed to South Africa.

Vocal Ethiopians who are known for expressing their opinions on social media are increasingly questioning the relevance of sitting for a peace talk with the TPLF when the rebel group is almost finished.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com