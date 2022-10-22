TPLF captives tell their stories : Documentary

borkena
It is now confirmed that in a span of one week, the TPLF has lost control of Alamata, Korem, Shire, Aksum and Adwa.
Tens of thousands of TPLF forces have surrendered to the Ethiopian Forces. What do they have to tell about the war and the TPLF leadership?
Watch the following documentary from the state media – EBC
Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
