TPLF captives tell their stories : Documentary

It is now confirmed that in a span of one week, the TPLF has lost control of Alamata, Korem, Shire, Aksum and Adwa.



Tens of thousands of TPLF forces have surrendered to the Ethiopian Forces. What do they have to tell about the war and the TPLF leadership?



Watch the following documentary from the state media – EBC

