Can this fratricidal war end?

Ethiopia forces are seen with tanks in North Ethiopia where there has been fighting against designated terrorist group – TPLF. (Photo source : SkyNews )

By Addissu Admas

By all indications, it appears that Ethiopia and Eritrea on one side, and the TPLF on the other, are heading towards a final show down. Ethiopian and Eritrean armies appear to be prevailing and heading towards victory. However, what this victory will look like no one is certain. Does it mean controlling the towns and letting go of the countryside and allowing the TPLF to regroup and roam around the countryside to plan another attack; allowing it in the process to resurge as a newer younger TPLF? Can the joint Ethiopian and Eritrean armies sweep clean the whole of Tigray of all TPLF members and supporters? Very unlikely, since the Derg with its vast seasoned army and very substantial support of the former Soviet Union had not only not been able to control completely Tigray, but had practically abandoned her to be run by the TPLF in the last years before its own demise. It is not that I am putting much credence in the organizational skill and military prowess of the TPLF. It is, instead, the conviction that this malign party has a powerful hold on the psyche of the Tigrean people. While it continues to recruit tens of thousands of Tigreans as young as 12 years old to be devoured by this hellish war, no rebellion of any significance to stop this carnage has come either from within or without Tigray. What we observe instead with utter despair and disgust is that non-combatant citizens on both sides are consumed by the desire to see the total annihilation of the other’s army. We are, whether we want to admit it or not, in a pitch fever of war that is rendering us not only blind to the suffering of the other side, but being filled with despicable vindictive feeling.

The people of Tigray need to understand – and most of them do understand – that the TPLF is using them like cannon fodder to realize its impossible dream of a “Greater Tigray”, since its ambition to return to power over all of Ethiopia has failed. And will fail forever because the Ethiopian people have rejected resolutely its ethnofascism, despicable corruption, and total lack of love of our nation. The Tigrean people sit at the heart of Ethiopiawinet [Ethiopian-ness], and yet the TPLF is demanding, nay exacting from them the ultimate price to repudiate it. For what? One may ask. Every Tigrean knows that Tigray is an indivisible part of Ethiopia and that she cannot form a viable and meaningful state on her own. Most importantly, how can one sever the part of Ethiopia that has been part of her identity and heredity? Yet this deranged party has done more to foment enmity and hostility among Ethiopians than any established power before it. I say that this war can come to a conclusive end only if the Tigrean people, convinced not only of the impossibility of TPLF’s dream (or better yet nightmare!), but of its callous disregard for human life to achieve its deranged goals, unite with their Ethiopian brothers to bring the TPLF to its final demise.

The Tigrean people must also be convinced, and again most do, that the USA and the EU do not have, never had, and never will have the interest of our peoples, but of their own strategic goals and advantages. The TPLF will continue to feed these powers with information that will not only benefit itself, but gives them the needed justification to meddle with our internal affairs, and impose their ill-designed policies for us. We must be aware that America and Europe have never been able nor willing to grant us the respect and dignity that comes with being a sovereign country. They will continue to treat us as “infantile nations” needing their guidance as long as we depend on their calculated charity. Their constant siding with the TPLF is not even a matter of loyalty to an old ally, but a very calculated move to thwart the influence of the other great powers, or to appease a regional ally. To this end, they will recruit so called “specialists of Ethiopia” – none of whom has a cursory understanding of our languages, cultures and religions – to “explain away” the very entangled puzzle that is Ethiopia. Some of them have even the indecency to use their positions and notability to take sides, no doubt, intentionally and calculatedly. We must not heed their voices but only of those who desire our peace, unity and well-being, since only through these we can achieve our “Greater Ethiopia”.

