Ethiopia , India to strengthen cooperation in Defense 

Ethiopia’s Minister of Defense, H.E. Dr. Abreham Belay, met and discussed with India’s Minister of Defence, the Honorable Mr. Rajnath Singh, on the sidelines of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue, which is taking place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Dr. Abreham Belay elaborated on the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries after expressing gratitude for the invitation.

The Minister also referred to India’s prior assistance in building elite military academies in Ethiopia and how that assistance is still evident in the various areas of the two nations’ ongoing defense cooperation.

Dr. Abreham emphasized the necessity of bolstering this cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and other next-generation ideas and expressed his belief that the Memorandum of Understanding that has been in the pipeline would be signed between the two countries very soon.

In agreement with Dr. Abreham, Mr. Rajnath Singh said that the two nations have enormous potential in the industry and that both sides should cooperate to realize this potential.

