The United States trained Ethiopian journalists on “Roles and Responsibilities of Media in a Democracy” 

borkena

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa on Monday said that it has partnered with International Center for Journalist and Ethiopian journalists “to explore the ‘Roles and Responsibilities of Media in a Democracy’. ”

It is said that the training has covered areas such as mobile journalism, media entrepreneurship, investigative journalism, and journalism ethics.

It also said that the training “emphasized the participation of women and a broad representation of media experts in Ethiopia.”

It is a two-phase program. In the first phase, which the U.S. said is a $200,000 project, 360 journalists took part (apparently from across the country).

The second phase selected 50 participants from the first phase participants. The Embassy described them as those “who excelled in the virtual sessions.”

The United States government sees the “training program” for journalists as “another example of the American people partnering with the people of Ethiopia to improve lives.”

The United States has several “development” programs in the country.

As much there are Ethiopians who tend to see the United States as a model for democracy ( and these are usually individuals who consider themselves as “global citizens” and “liberals”) and there are also those who increasingly see the United States as a world power with Colonial type of ambition over Ethiopia.

The United State’s tacit support to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – an entity that the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist organization – has also fueled anti-United States sentiment among many Ethiopians.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.co