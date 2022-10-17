UN says “Eritrean troops must withdraw from Tigray”

borkena

The United States and its western allies (including Australia) have been mobilizing against Ethiopia in recent weeks as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is losing control of several towns in the Amhara and Tigray regions of Ethiopia.

Now the mobilization seems to be in the name of the United Nations. The Secretary General, Antonio Gueterres, on Monday said “Hostilities in the Tigray region of Ethiopia must end now – including the immediate withdrawal and disengagement of Eritrean armed forces from Ethiopia.”

Following the end of the two decades of no-peace-no-war situation between Eritrea and Ethiopia, a series of bilateral agreements was reached between the two counties including security and military agreements.

The Ethiopian parliament designated the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) as a terrorist organization.

When the TPLF was on full swing attack in the Afar and Amhara region, massacring thousands of civilians, in early 2022, the western powers were mostly engaged in propaganda war – through media outlets – and about to declare victory by TPLF forces and the fall of Addis Ababa under rebel forces.

The United Nations statement came a day after the TPLF asked for the International Community to enforce the cessation of hostilities or support TPLF to resist what it called invading forces.

