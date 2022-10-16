The African Union calls for unconditional ceasefire as TPLF solicits support from Int’l community 

The TPLF is asking the international community for an immediate cessation of hostility or “support for the people of Tigray to defend themselves”

Just a day after the United States issued a statement, calling for an end to the conflict in the Tigray region and the withdrawal of “Eritrean forces” from the region, the African Union on Saturday called for an immediate cease-fire in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The brief press release from the Chairperson of the organization expressed concern over ” reports of increased fighting in the Tigray Region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.”

It said, “The Chairperson strongly calls for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services. ”

It is unclear if the AU came under increasing pressure from the United States government and European Union – entities that have recently been putting renewed pressure on Ethiopia as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces are losing in the battlefront.

Reports from local media sources seem to indicate that the TPLF has lost control over much of the areas it controlled in the Afar and Amhara regions in the past few weeks and that the war is now mostly fought in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“The Chairperson urges the Parties to recommit to dialogue as per their agreement to direct talks to be convened in South Africa by a high-level team led by the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, and supported by the international community,” said the statement from African Union.

The Ethiopian government was preparing for an unconditional peace talk – which was said to take place in Kenya – when the TPLF forces opened the third round of war against Ethiopian Forces on August 24 ,2022, and controlled Kobo – a city about 30 kilometers north of Wolida from which the rebel forces are now dislodged.

The TPLF seemed to have highly rated the statement from the AU Commission chairperson. In a statement issued on Sunday, it said “The Government of Tigray welcomes a statement by the chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, …calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of humanitarian aid…”

It also sent a message to the “international community.” And it sounds like a solicitation for firearms if cessation of hostility is not happening. It said “The International Community has a choice to make: either ensure an immediate cessation of hostilities or help the people of Tigray defend themselves against genocidal onslaught.”

Unlike the statement from the United States and its allies, the African Union did not talk about Eritrea. So far, Eritrea did not confirm that it has troops in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Eritrea has been facing recurring sanctions for more than two decades from western powers on alleged grounds of “human rights,” among other things, do not usually respond to allegations.

